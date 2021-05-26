Sayville resident writes children’s book about fashion icon Claire McCardell – GreaterSayville





Debra Scala Giokas had never heard of 1940s and 1950s women’s fashion icon Claire McCardell until she came across her name in 2018 while reading an exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But the Sayville resident and now author of a children’s picture book on McCardell quickly discovered how the designer’s laid-back style and his idea of ​​mixing and matching dividers influenced modern fashion gurus such as Donna. Karan, Isaac Mizrahi and Geoffrey Beene. Giokas scale, a 1987 graduate of Stony Brook University, noted that it was McCardell who brought us modern American women’s sportswear, ballet flats, knit ski hats, hoodies, and pockets. At the height of his career, McCardell appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1955. “Claire: The Little Girl Who Climbed to the Top and Changed the Way Women Dress” was released on Monday, May 24, to mark McCardell’s 116th birthday. The hardcover pen-and-ink picture book tells the true story of the clothing pioneer. It’s available on Amazon and Target, the Huntington Book Revue, and the Astoria Bookstore, among others. Scala Giokas said her first book lights up the history of fashion icons and she promises it will empower little girls. She teamed up with illustrator Mary Ryan Reeves, originally from Claires hometown of Frederick, Maryland. The couple also combined their efforts on a companion coloring book called “Claire’s Closet.” It has become a labor of love, said Scala Giokas. Mary is the perfect illustrator to bring my lyrics to life and celebrate McCardell. “It’s about encouraging little girls to dream big. Of course, it’s for anyone who appreciates fashion, she added. McCardell will also be honored this fall in his hometown with a seven-and-a-half-foot bronze statue of award-winning sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani. The room will overlook the Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick. Here’s a video on the larger-than-life project honoring McCardell.







