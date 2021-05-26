BYU baseball and softball end seasons in exciting ways

The 2021 season ended for the BYU baseball and softball teams last week, with baseball hosting Senior Day on May 22 and softball falling in the NCAA Regional Finals on the same day.

Baseball

The Cougars celebrated their seniors in the final home game of the season against Pepperdine on May 22 at Miller Park, setting up five homers in the season finale.

BYU won the three-game series against the Waves with back-to-back 14 innings, winning 14-5 on May 21 and 14-7 on May 23, following a 3-6 loss on May 20.

Mitch McIntyre prepares to swing, left, and celebrates with his teammates, right. McIntyre hit three home runs last week en route to the CMC’s Player of the Week. (Preston Crawley)

We couldn’t have scripted today’s senior day better, said head coach Mike Littlewood after winning five home runs to close the season. The seniors all had a big impact on today’s game and the series’ overall victory. I’m really happy with how we’ve fought all year and made some big improvements in the last few weeks.

The Cougars have won 11 of their last 15 games to finish with an overall record of 23-27, 15-12 in West Coast Conference games and 11-6 at home for the 2021 season. No CMC tournament n will take place this year due to COVID budget cuts.

BYU and senior midfielder Mitch McIntyre was named MCC Player of the Week and Collegiate Baseball News National Player of the Week after recording three homers and seven points total in the final week of play. Cougars.

Soft ball

The BYU softball team played at the NCAA regionals last week in Tempe, Ariz., Losing to 21st Virginia Tech in the regional opener and final. The Cougars avoided elimination after the initial loss by defeating southern Illinois on Friday, May 21, followed by a surprise against No.12/15 Arizona State later that night to send them to the regional final. .

BYU’s season ended with a 3-11 loss in just five innings to Virginia Tech, cutting off a hopeful NCAA tournament.

Ahead of the weekend, first-year center Violet Zavodnik became the first CMC player to win freshman and conference player of the year, opening up a bright future for the Cougars.

Head Coach Gordon Eakin won the MCC Coach of the Year award and Autumn Moffat-Korth was named the MCC Pitcher of the Year.

The Cougars finished the season with an overall record of 38-17 and an impressive 11-1 in WCC. BYU has met its match in road games, going 11-10 at Provo and 15-2 at home.

Athletics

The BYU track team heads to College Station, Texas this weekend to begin the championship season competing outdoors in the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round on May 26-29. The Cougars have a record 69 entry program at this year’s regional.

The Cougars have the most combined male and female entries of any NCAA Division I program while breaking their own program record by 10 entries. BYU’s No.5 men’s team qualified 34 entries, tying Oregon for most nationwide. BYU’s No. 16 women’s team had the second-most NCAA entries at 35, just one behind Texas Techs’ 36 entries.

The BYU men’s team has the top 1,500-meter team and a 3,000-meter steeplechase team in the country. The men also have the second 5,000-meter team, the 3rd javelin team, the 4th 10,000-meter team and the 5th pole vault team. BYU football linebacker Max Tooley will participate in the javelin throw.

The BYU women’s team has the top 1,500-meter team in the country, as well as the second javelin team, the second team in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and the second team in the 800-meter.

BYU has 15 entries that are ranked in the top 5 of their respective events, with headlining Conner Mantz (10,000 meters), Whittni Orton (5,000 meters), Ashton Riner (Javelin) and Courtney Wayment (3,000 meters Steeple-chase )).

The four-day meet will air on ESPN + / SECN +. The full program of the meeting is available on ncaa.org. Live results will be provided by Flash results.