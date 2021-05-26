Review of Kourtney Kardashian’s punk-style CR Switch-Up fashion book





Kourtney Kardashian has a new look. Perhaps inspired by the distinct aesthetic of her significant other, Travis Barker of Blink 182, the pop culture icon recently underwent a mini style makeover. So we all wonder … is Kourtney Kardashian punk now? Kourtney Kardashian posing for a recent Instagram post Kourtney kardashian According to the star herself, Kourtney’s style hasn’t changed – and certainly not due to her semi-recent relationship, which reportedly broke in December 2020. However, fans have noticed a more fervent hook to punk staples, such as chunky combat boots, lots of black and alternative ’90s group t-shirts. No mohawk yet. Kourtney wears “The Cure” on a band t-shirt Kourtney kardashian Kourtney posing in Blink182’s studio Kourtney kardashian Travis Barker is a keystone of 21st century punk, with a vibrant collage of tattoos, piercings, and graphic t-shirts to boot. An unlikely couple considering Kourtney’s previous relationships, the two have vibrantly expressed their love for each other. Maybe also through fashion? This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Sister Kardashian’s rebellious appearance is nothing new, however. Growing up in Los Angeles during the heyday of the ’90s, she often posts retro looks on her teenage “chic heroine” style, including rounded mini sunglasses, bleached hair, and lots of leather. Maybe her new look is even channeling her sense of style from the good old days. Countless changes have occurred quite subtly. Kourtney’s fashion sense has been perennially linked with dark colourways and a bit of an edgy flair, but some clues are new. Kourtney certainly wouldn’t be wearing many of her summer 2020 looks these days. Kourtney in monochrome pink with TikToker Addison Rae Kourtney kardashian Kourtney modeling for Poosh Kourtney kardashian Who knows? Perhaps the seasons are to be attributed to variant styles, and summer 2021 will push its punk leanings far. Either way, it’s clear that this Kardashian is capable of working any fashion style.

