The school board will review the dress code

Following a controversy concerning the modification of the photos in the directory, the St. Johns County School Board said Tuesday it would form a broad-based committee to review changes to the district’s dress code policy.

School officials released several proposals to revise the current policy on Monday, but at Tuesday’s council workshop, many parents said the changes don’t go far enough and continue to unfairly target young women .

The news comes as the school community has beenput in the spotlight with national and even international attention focused on publishing photos from the yearbook of some students at Bartram Trail high school. Images have been digitally altered to minimize the cleavage and add more clothing.

Editing was done under the direction of the directory coordinator, who believed the outfits did not comply with the district dress code, according to district spokeswoman Christina Langston. Parents who spoke with The Record disagreed and said their daughters had worn the same outfits to school without a problem.

In March,the same school carried out a large-scale inspection of student clothing, resulting in 31 students cited for dress code violations all women.

Paul Abbatinozzi, director of school services for the district, presented a number of recommendations from his department to change the dress code, including:

Delete the term “shameless” and clarify the term “distract” to include references to profanity, violence, drugs and alcohol.

Replacing the requirement that skirts and shorts be no shorter than 4 inches above the knee with a directive that they “should not be shorter than fingertip length or mid -thigh, whichever is shorter ”.

Specify that the shirts should cover the entire shoulder and cover the waist and stomach.

Move away from separate standards for male and female students towards a more gender neutral policy.

Abbatinozzi said the district aims to “create a positive school climate” and not to intentionally embarrass students.

“We have to keep making sure we do this and improving ourselves,” Abbatinozzi said.

School board president Patrick Canan acknowledged that errors had been made in decisions sanctioned by neither the district nor school staff, particularly in the handling of the yearbook photo situation.

“We need to be a board that is flexible and able to adapt to changing times and cultures,” Canan said.

Students and parents denounce dress code: ‘Our body is the problem’

Dozens of students and parents addressed the issue during the meeting’s public comment period.

Riley OKeefe, a freshman at Bartram Trail who became the face of the yearbook photo problem when he made national headlines, told board members that schools should be a safe space for the students.

Not only is the bad idea sent, but the implementation of the dress code has become a distraction, she said. The current situation is unfair, unjustified and unconstitutional. This is unfair because it makes young women feel insecure and uncomfortable. This is unwarranted because it sexualizes the bodies of young women. And it’s unconstitutional because young women are treated differently from young men. The new dress code changes are a step in the right direction, but it is not enough.

ZoeIannone, a Bartram Trail rookie whose phone book photos were also among those edited, said the message she got from the debacle was: “Our bodies are the problem.”

Iannone told the board she wanted an apology from school officials.

Nancy Tray, the mother of an eighth, fifth and second grader in the district, said she had been strive to change the dress policy of St. Johns County schools since the fall,help run a Facebook group to draw attention to the problem.

“This sexism has hurt our kids for a long, long time,” Tray told the school board.

Tray said she believed the few suggested proposals to revise the dress code created more questions and ambiguity. Tray and several other parents have asked school leaders to form a committee to take more time to consider potential changes.

“Why are we trying to accelerate these changes?” Tray asked.

The school board was expected to vote on any changes to the dress code policy as part of its annual student code of conduct review on June 8, but that was before the board decided to form a committee to review the dress code.