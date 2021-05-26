Fashion
The school board will review the dress code
Following a controversy concerning the modification of the photos in the directory, the St. Johns County School Board said Tuesday it would form a broad-based committee to review changes to the district’s dress code policy.
School officials released several proposals to revise the current policy on Monday, but at Tuesday’s council workshop, many parents said the changes don’t go far enough and continue to unfairly target young women .
The news comes as the school community has beenput in the spotlight with national and even international attention focused on publishing photos from the yearbook of some students at Bartram Trail high school. Images have been digitally altered to minimize the cleavage and add more clothing.
Editing was done under the direction of the directory coordinator, who believed the outfits did not comply with the district dress code, according to district spokeswoman Christina Langston. Parents who spoke with The Record disagreed and said their daughters had worn the same outfits to school without a problem.
In March,the same school carried out a large-scale inspection of student clothing, resulting in 31 students cited for dress code violations all women.
Paul Abbatinozzi, director of school services for the district, presented a number of recommendations from his department to change the dress code, including:
- Delete the term “shameless” and clarify the term “distract” to include references to profanity, violence, drugs and alcohol.
- Replacing the requirement that skirts and shorts be no shorter than 4 inches above the knee with a directive that they “should not be shorter than fingertip length or mid -thigh, whichever is shorter ”.
- Specify that the shirts should cover the entire shoulder and cover the waist and stomach.
- Move away from separate standards for male and female students towards a more gender neutral policy.
Abbatinozzi said the district aims to “create a positive school climate” and not to intentionally embarrass students.
“We have to keep making sure we do this and improving ourselves,” Abbatinozzi said.
School board president Patrick Canan acknowledged that errors had been made in decisions sanctioned by neither the district nor school staff, particularly in the handling of the yearbook photo situation.
“We need to be a board that is flexible and able to adapt to changing times and cultures,” Canan said.
Students and parents denounce dress code: ‘Our body is the problem’
Dozens of students and parents addressed the issue during the meeting’s public comment period.
Riley OKeefe, a freshman at Bartram Trail who became the face of the yearbook photo problem when he made national headlines, told board members that schools should be a safe space for the students.
Not only is the bad idea sent, but the implementation of the dress code has become a distraction, she said. The current situation is unfair, unjustified and unconstitutional. This is unfair because it makes young women feel insecure and uncomfortable. This is unwarranted because it sexualizes the bodies of young women. And it’s unconstitutional because young women are treated differently from young men. The new dress code changes are a step in the right direction, but it is not enough.
ZoeIannone, a Bartram Trail rookie whose phone book photos were also among those edited, said the message she got from the debacle was: “Our bodies are the problem.”
Iannone told the board she wanted an apology from school officials.
Nancy Tray, the mother of an eighth, fifth and second grader in the district, said she had been strive to change the dress policy of St. Johns County schools since the fall,help run a Facebook group to draw attention to the problem.
“This sexism has hurt our kids for a long, long time,” Tray told the school board.
Tray said she believed the few suggested proposals to revise the dress code created more questions and ambiguity. Tray and several other parents have asked school leaders to form a committee to take more time to consider potential changes.
“Why are we trying to accelerate these changes?” Tray asked.
The school board was expected to vote on any changes to the dress code policy as part of its annual student code of conduct review on June 8, but that was before the board decided to form a committee to review the dress code.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]