Shami Oshun shows us why she is the future of fashion

21 years old Shami Oshun made a name for himself. From designing a viral feel for a last minute ball gown to creating her own line of color-changing hoops. The Bay Area native is mostly inspired by high fashion designer Iris Van Herpen and she is redefining popular fashion trends by merging her designs with technology. The products of its fashion brands range from popular hoops to neon-colored drink bags.

After receiving online supporters of her viral prom dress at the age of 17, Shami Oshuns High School in Hayward helped the young fashion designer gain access to a 3D printer. After that, Oshun turned his fashion dreams into reality by keeping his brand which includes futuristic accessories and versatile dress designs. The designer combined her knowledge of technology with her passion for fashion to become one of the youngest black fashion and tech designers to ever start a business by combining the two industries.

Today, Shami Oshun is a living embodiment of when opportunity meets preparation because his fashionable masks have been a hit on the internet, according to his loyal Twitter followers. Its collections of nude and earth masks have become the best and most practical staples to wear during the pandemic. Shami Oshuns 12 Nude Shades Masks matched the Fenty Beautys all-inclusive foundation line perfectly, which caught the eye of makeup brand Rihannas on social media. the Fenty Beauty x Shami Oshun Face masks highlight all colors and skin tones to showcase the same values ​​upheld by makeup brand Rihannas Fenty Beauty.

Shami Oshun meets with Essence to discuss the future of her namesake brand and viral fashion masks.

ESSENCE: What is the origin story of your fashion-tech brand, Shami Oshun?

Oshun: It was an interesting experience considering the things that got me to where I am today and one of the big ones is the high school ball gown. I didn’t speak to anyone at that time in high school because I was in my own world. Back then my dad bought me some fabric when he came back from Ghana and the textures really inspired me to start creating. Then I shared it with my hundred followers and got good feedback. So I thought, I’m right. It’s cool. Maybe I should try to do something with fashion and then it just continued from there.

How did this viral prom dress moment motivate you to start your own brand?

It was such a strange experience for me because it was the first time I had gone viral and it was so overwhelming. For the most part, everyone was really kind and really supportive. It was really revealing because I felt like it would take forever to build my audience. Social media helped me get to where I wanted to be and kind of put me in the eyes of some people that I didn’t think were ever going to see me. It has been amazing since then.

Was it your dream to collaborate with Fenty Beauty when you initially created the face mask to match your Fenty foundation?

Nude masks were created simply because it was something I wanted to design. When the pandemic started we were trying to figure out how to help people match colors with our nude colored masks. So everyone kept asking us questions about the different foundations they wear. Fenty makeup was the answer and we created a visual board for fun so customers could match their masks to their own Fenty Beauty shade.

Why was collaborating with a commercial and major brand founded by black women important to you and Shami Oshun?

I love Rihanna and I was obsessed with her childhood so I was so excited when Fenty Beauty took this opportunity. There aren’t many black women fashion designers and I wanted to represent each person in one mask. The main objective of the collaborative mask was the integration of all skin tones and colors. In terms of the pattern, I took inspiration from Fenty Beautys’ photography work on their foundation and then combined this imagery with geodes and a red rock-like appearance mesh because the natural world has so many layers of color. different.

What is your ultimate goal as the worlds of technology and fashion collide with your brand, Shami Oshun?

Shami Oshun talks about the future of fashion. I feel wholeheartedly that the future of fashion and the way technology moves, it is inevitable that the future of fashion is technology. So, I wanted to put my twist on it and see how I could influence the future of fashion.