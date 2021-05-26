Gucci opens in East Hamptons, Fern Mallis brings back archives

Read today’s dose of smart chic here

Guccis is causing a stir in the Hamptons

Get ready, East EndersGucci is making a comeback, but this time it’s permanent! A new two-story store located at 17 Newton Lanes features ready-to-wear for men and women, shoes, accessories, bags and luggage among many other items, as well as Gucci Beauty and Gucci Dcor. In addition, the store will offer old capsules such as Precious Gems and GG Multi. While the exterior of the 2,000-square-foot store conforms to traditional Hamptons architecture, the interior nods to Guccis’ polished and romantic vibe and is lavishly decorated with the very own collection of items. brand house. To celebrate the opening, the venue will feature an exclusive capsule, complete with limited-edition bags and small leather goods (think: drawstring bucket bags, oversized zip pockets and tote bags). This visit is not the first time the brand has presented itself in the region, having had a store on Main Street from 2006 to 2009, as well as collaborations with retailers in Montauk.. Catch yourself there!

Fern mallis Archives come back

Since its creation in February, Fashion icons with Fern Mallis: the archives has become a must-see destination for industry exclusive content. Led by the NYFW titan herself, the series features sold-out interviews with fashion’s most talented personalities: Valentino, Thom Browne, and Calvin Klein, to name a few. Thanks to his successful pilot launch (i.e. sold-out!) At NYFW in February, Mallis is back for two times, with current and former CFDA executives. First, Stan Herman, former president of the CFDA, will take the place of the star, followed by Diane von Frstenburg and Tom Ford. Mallis, a former CFDA executive, will release four episodes with each fashion icon, starting with Herman on May 24. Mallis will also continue Editing, his monthly series of short clips featuring big names in the industry like Simon Doonan, Tim Gunn and Betsey Johnson. Archives will now run until July 2021.

BTS continues its international fashion business

Louis Vuitton Ambassadors are expanding their fashion business, with three pop-ups scheduled to debut in Singapore, Manila and Taipei starting in May and ending in October. The recently announced pop-ups celebrate the latest studio album from global K-pop icons, Map of the Soul. The pop-ups are nothing new to the Seven-Man sensation, with previous efforts in the United States, South Korea, and Thailand under their belt. As expected, stores will feature elaborate decor and offer BTS-themed merchandise, from housewares to clothing and accessories.

The adventures of Rebecca Minkoff in the rental industry!

Rebecca Minkoff is on to something. Realizing that we are all fed up with monthly subscriptions that you just can’t seem to get rid of, instead of applying automatic renewal, Rebecca Minkoff is now giving customers the option to borrow products at their own pace and without the additional contract. While many brands offer rental services, Rebecca Minkoff is the first brand specific rental service of its kind. Some products (about a quarter of branded styles) will be available for rent for two weeks at a time, at 25% of their retail price. Additionally, if the customer doesn’t seem to shake the attachment when two weeks have passed, they may pay a fee for the extra days or until the product is fully paid for. Glam at a reduced price without any strings attached? Yes please!

Milan Fashion Week is on the horizon almost seems normal

It’s that time of year again and it’s so close we can almost taste it! Milan’s Spring / Summer 22 Hybrid Fashion Week for Men is slated to run from June 18-22 and will show a total of 63 brands (with in-person and digital events on the calendar). Dolce & Gabbana, Etro and Giorgio Armani, which should offer a double show. Other notable offerings include the debut of the all-genre Glenn Martens collection for Diesel on June 21, as well as first-time brand debuts and fully sustainable collections. The upcoming lineup of presentations and catwalks marks Milans’ first return to a semi-normal fashion week. To celebrate, MFW host Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana will host an outdoor cocktail party to kick off. However, if in-person participation is not an option, virtual cocktails are always welcome! Digital access to events can be found here.

MAGIC debuts on the East Coast!

There’s a new must-see deal on the NYFW calendar, and predicted literal magic! Informa Markets Fashion, the host of COTERIE, PROJECT, MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC, has just announced the start of its East Coast shopping event: MAGIC New York. Scheduled to premiere from September 19 to 21 at level 1 of the Jacob Javits Center, MAGIC New York will run alongside the flagship COTERIE event and showcase a collection of previously featured branded clothing, shoes and accessories. The highly anticipated event will also include a calendar of networking opportunities, organized activations and educational sessions attended by industry figures and leading influencers. (Register for MAGIC New York September 19-21, please visit the registration page here and To exhibit at MAGIC New York September 19-21, please visit here!)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.