The wedding dress of a woman lost in a house fire days before her wedding





Refinery29 From private jets to luxury hotels, Elizabeth Holmes’ lavish lifestyle will also be put to the test Elizabeth Holmes, Founder and Former CEO of Theranos Inc., leaves federal court in San Jose, California, United States, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The now defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $ 9 billion unraveled amid what prosecutors describe as a massive plan organized by Holmes and the company chairman to mislead investors, doctors and patients. Photographer: Michael Short / Bloomberg via Getty Images Founder and infamous Theranos designer Elizabeth Holmes is preparing for her criminal trial, which is due to begin in August, as new details on what prosecutors can and cannot raise before the emerging court. Holmes had previously requested that the prosecution be banned from discussing his lavish spending, Business Insider reports, saying this was irrelevant to the case, citing the prejudicial danger of misleading the jury, according to a ruling by justice filed on May 22. And while certain aspects of Holmes’ petition were confirmed, the prosecution was allowed to present evidence showing that Holmes wanted to get rich as a result of Theranos. To the ignorant, Holmes first gained notoriety in 2015, when Forbes named the youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire, 31, in the U.S. The title came after the $ 9 billion valuation dollars from his company, Theranos, a now defunct blood. – a testing company that Holmes said would revolutionize the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Instead of relying on invasive blood tests that required vials of blood, Holmes and executives at Theranos claimed to have developed technology that would require only a single finger prick and a single machine capable of performing many blood tests almost instantly, rather than requiring patients to donate multiple vials of blood for routine testing. The problem, of course, was that the technology didn’t exist. After further investigation into the inner workings of the company, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Holmes of misleading investors. In 2018, Holmes paid a fine of $ 500,000, returned 18.9 million shares to the company, and was barred from serving as a CEO or director of a company for 10 years. In June of the same year, Holmes was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Now the jury will hear how Holmes personally benefited from the wealth she amassed by defrauding investors, the U.S. government, and patients. Prosecutors detailed Holmes’ luxurious stays in hotels, his reliance on multiple assistants, and his private jet trips. She also reportedly hired assistants to buy her clothes, jewelry, groceries and decorate her home. Her relationship with several celebrities would also be included, showing what Fortune reports as evidence that she had financial incentive to commit fraud. Whenever Holmes made an extravagant purchase, it is reasonable to infer that she knew her fraudulent activity enabled her to pay for these items, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila wrote in his ruling. This includes salary, travel, fame, and other perks and perks related to the position. There are a few caveats, however, that prosecutors cannot describe details of certain purchases made by Holmes, including clothing brands, types of hotels or other personal items, as the judge said the information risked biasing jurors, according to Business Insider. Davila went on to say that avoiding details would eliminate inappropriate class prejudice appeals. The moral of the story, of course, is that while it can pay off being a con artist, the payoff certainly doesn’t last very long. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant You can thank Fyre Fest for new HBO show Before Elizabeth Holmes there was Liz Carmichael

