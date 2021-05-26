Street style in 2021 focuses on everyday people

Amid the pandemic-induced darkness that has plagued this country since early 2020 and even before, hope was an elusive commodity. A byproduct of days that turned into weeks that turned into months spent locked in our homes, many have lost touch with any sense of previous normalcy, especially in terms of style. Fashion imagery ignored the predicament, favoring an escape approach instead. Masks were largely absent at fashion week and rare sightings among magazine pages. In the wake of depictions of this sartorial disconnection, images floated from ensembles with the same fashion-induced joy that was refreshingly rooted in reality. They were masked New Yorkers strutting the streets in their prime, doing so in a way that respected the dangers of this pandemic but hinted at the optimism many were so desperate for.

These street-style photos surfaced via Instagram and gave a glimpse of the sartorial joy still very much on the streets of New York City. On these accounts, you will find pictures of all types of city dwellers dressed in everything and everything, the bizarre, the minimal, the discreet, the eccentric. Some are on their way in a hurry (New Yorkstyle), some are laughing with friends, some are posing, but all have served to prove that, yes, people are still “dressing”.

Photographer Johnny Cirillo started his Street Style account @watchingnewyork about six years ago, as a tribute to the legendary Bill Cunningham. As a tribute to his work, in his “On the Street” approach, Cirillo documents larger movements in what people wear. “If it happens more than once on the street, it usually keeps happening and it’s just starting to become a trend,” says Cirillo. Although unintentional, her work has served as a sort of historical representation of this pandemic through the prism of fashion.

In addition to recognizing the presence of masks, its page has followed their evolution. “They started out as surgical masks, and then they got creative, marginal and fun,” Cirillo reports. The mask also apparently bolstered more flamboyant wardrobe choices. In the summer of 2019, see-through clothing was popular, often in the form of see-through tops worn deliberately over bras. In July 2020, Cirillo filled a file with images of similar styles but no bra underneath. “They had that anonymity because they were wearing their masks. I don’t know if it gave them more confidence or that added hidden factor of ‘if I cover my face I can kind of expose a little more of myself. – even, ‘”he explains. “I don’t think this would have happened without the masks.” Liisa Jokinen from @nyclooks has always found the personal style of ordinary people equally fascinating. Inspired by Japanese magazine Fruits, she started photographing street fashion in her native Helsinki and continued to do so as her husband’s work took them to San Francisco and then New York. “It was the best way to get to know the cities and their inhabitants,” she notes.



Photo: Liisa Jokinen

Unlike Cirillo, who captures people like an outside documentary filmmaker, Jokinen stops his subjects to uncover a little story. For example, a Publish depicts 21-year-old Hee Eun Chung in a printed sweater vest over a fitted turtleneck and bright green leather pants, with a yellow scarf, emerald boots and a silver mask. Of her ensemble, Chung reports, “I wear all the clothes I saved from Depop, the Greenpoint flea market, and the closet of a burlesque. My style is currently inspired by themes from the spy and cottage movies- core. “ Jokinen regularly travels the city in the hope of finding a set that intrigues him. A week she could be in Chelsea, followed by the Bronx, then maybe a stint in Williamsburg. “Usually I always take the camera with me when I leave the house because you never know when you’re going to spot someone,” she said, “and I think the more surprising the encounter, the more it is. is fun ”. When you photograph a person for their style rather than their Instagram account, you naturally get a more diverse portrayal of people. And if you don’t, the subscribers are there to keep you in check. As Cirillo primarily shoots in Greenpoint for convenience since his son was born, he works by default with a wide range of ethnicities, ages, body types, and even heights. Although every time the photographer finds himself lost in the search for the perfect fit and forgets to account for the diversity of his page, he is called for it. “I’m constantly getting messages,” Cirillo admits. “You would be shocked.” Its followers want to see the fashion worn by everyone. They want to see each other.

This lack of accurate portrayal is something the fashion industry’s version of the street style (often mistaken for fashion week) is criticized for. When you simply shoot people with a large following, you’re not only missing a more diverse range of subjects, but a more diverse range of styles. “There’s the street style that people take on the streets, and there’s the fashion week style, which is called street style, but it’s not. This is the style of the fashion week, ”says Scott Schuman, founder of the beloved street style blog. The Sartorialist. “It’s not that it’s bad. It’s not that it’s less. It’s just different.”



Photo: Johnny Cirillo

On the wave of the 2010s street-style boom that Schuman led, magazines that wanted a piece of the action would forgo the chase and send a photographer to fashion week. Shooting the parade of fashionably dressed people is more akin to fishing from a barrel than hunting wild goose in the open streets. The prize was no longer in a handful of well-edited images that Schuman has always championed, but in capturing enough photos to anchor a clickable gallery online. Not to mention the fact that most of the people who win one of fashion week’s most exclusive invitations are dressed in a look straight off the designer’s current runway. The magic of street style lies in the varied style of an ensemble, layering different designers, eras, colors and silhouettes. All of this is overruled by full look policies, where a wearer is required to don a designer in full. With no Fashion Week and similar events this year, it seems people have turned to street photography, similar in essence to its origin. And when you photograph real people, you get real clothes. “What you get from people on the street is inspiration,” says Schuman. “People think, ‘Oh, I have a t-shirt like that. I have a jacket like this. How can I remix it and do something interesting? “I think that’s always what people will always like.”