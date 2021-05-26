Latest fashion offer from the Amazons: small British designers





The Local Label Hub is Amazon’s latest initiative designed to conquer the fashion industry. In the United States, it has partnered with CFDA to bring American designers to the platform. And in the fall he launched Luxury boutiques, an invitation-only app currently available to Prime members in the United States, to sell luxury brands like Oscar de la Renta in a dedicated environment. Yet Amazon has yet to become a key part of fashion brands’ e-commerce strategy, thanks to its alignment with mass products and its focus on volume. At the same time, online fashion marketplaces like Farfetch have gained market share. The Local Label Hub is expanding its reach to UK designers who, although smaller in stature, have an attractive clientele of fashion buyers that Amazon wants to woo. Amazon is primarily focused on high volumes, says retail expert Richard Hyman. It’s really about working with companies whose brand value is based on very small volumes. You can’t mass market exclusivity, adds Hyman. Amazon has proven its willingness to test multiple fashion storefronts and brand partnerships to get rid of the industry. This fragmented approach responds to the fragmented nature of fashion, says John Ghiorso, founder and CEO of Amazon Orca Pacific consultancy. There’s a big difference between a $ 500 cocktail dress and a pair of Levis, and you have to find different strategies to be successful in those categories, he says. At the same time, more and more fashion retailers are drawing inspiration from the Amazons market model, and Amazon must find a way to compete as a mass retailer and a niche player simultaneously, Ghiorso says. Amazon is worried about this death by a phenomenon of a thousand cuts with niche marketplaces. Working with the right designer is part of it, but the other part is that the experience has to be significantly different. They haven’t entered with both feet yet. The impact of this new venture remains to be seen, Hyman says. So far, fashion and groceries have been among the sectors that Amazon has overlooked. The series of new ventures could be a way for the Amazons to understand the market and establish the wants and needs of the market. Fashion desires [are] much bigger than any other industry where there is a much higher level of needs-driven transactions, Hyman says. Comments, questions or comments? Write to us at [email protected]. Learn more about this topic: Amazon expands fashion roadshow in Europe after New York Amazons big breakthrough in designer fashion Overland has left Amazon. Can another luxury succeed?

