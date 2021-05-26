Soriano associates its global EV platform with fashion and private clubs





The lines of the V1 GARA create dynamic, visually compact and light forms. Tweet this The new exclusive clubs that will open the Soriano Group (owner of Soriano Motori Corp, among others) in several cities around the world will have, in addition to multiple exclusive services,advanced technology that will inhibit moving cameras.To be part of this restricted group, you will have to pay an annual membership fee. Those who buy any of thethe brand’s bikeshave the first year of free access.

The idea of ​​applying this technique still underway under the head of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, CEO of the company, because his family was of social interest in the 1950s by rubbing shoulders with celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot or Prince charles of England. After seven decades during which the Soriano family operated the famous Marbella Club, Marco Antonio Soriano understood thatwhat celebrities need is“Regain anonymity” even for a moment and, for that, the soriano clubs will be the ideal place. Rooftop, Cigar Lounge, Bar and Restaurant with exclusive coworking for members Soriano will open two clubs in new York, Miami this 2021. The first will be in Manhattan upscale Chelsea neighborhood, surrounded by the city’s best art galleries, hotels and restaurants. A building of 14,000 m2Distributed over two floors that will have arooffrom which to observe the new York horizon, a European-influenced bar / restaurant, a coworking space and a café / lounge. The planned opening date will be in December 2021 andamong the celebrities wecan find political figures, Bob Marley’s children, Lenny kravitz, or the winning athlete Tom brady. A showroom will also present the brand’s fashion collection, entirely produced in Italy and ready for spring / summer 2022, will also take place. Casual stylewillshare a space with clothes for gala events for men, women and children: shirts and t-shirts, pants, sports jackets, dresses, shoes, underwear or accessories. All this without forgetting the equipment for bikers: suits, helmets, gloves or boots. SOURCE Soriano Group & Family Office Related links https://www.sorianomotori.com/

