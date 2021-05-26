



With thousands of postponed weddings finally allowed to take place this year, we have declared 2021 the summer of love. And as excited as we are tossing confetti like we don’t care, and joining everyone on the dance floor, if you’ve ended up with an invite and a bump you need to put up with, it can. be difficult to know which brands to turn to. As we found out when we first looked at maternity brands, many are mistaken on the frumpy side of things, so instead we researched the best non-maternity wedding guest dresses to wear during and after your pregnancy. Not only is it better for your purse, but it’s also more environmentally friendly. And while some are more of an investment, we’ve also found styles as low as 24. Tried and tested on a 20 week bump (that’s about halfway, for the uninitiated) we were looking for stretch or unfastened waist seams, styles that went well with flats (even if you’re planning on starting with heels), and nifty volume that flattered rather than let us look like a flowery trash bag. Read more: In addition to being able to personally vouch for the dresses below, we also recommend checking out the Hurr and ByRotation rental sites. Both offer shock-friendly modifications, filled with designer dresses that you can rent by the day. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. These revenues help fund journalism in The independent. Best Maternity Wedding Guest Dresses for 2021 are: Best overall Sleeper Atlanta dress in lavender: 245, Studiobfashion.com

Sleeper Atlanta dress in lavender: 245, Studiobfashion.com Best silk dress Rixo Pepper Mono Sea Life dress: 295, Rixo.co.uk

Rixo Pepper Mono Sea Life dress: 295, Rixo.co.uk Best long printed dress Whistles Floral Print A-Line Dress: 149, Whistles.com

Whistles Floral Print A-Line Dress: 149, Whistles.com Best mini dress Ganni checked organic cotton and recycled polyester blend mini dress: 175.00, Selfridges.com

Ganni checked organic cotton and recycled polyester blend mini dress: 175.00, Selfridges.com Ideal for hiding a bump April meets October summer May dress: 150, Studiobfashion.com

April meets October summer May dress: 150, Studiobfashion.com Ideal for inclusive sizing Olivia Rubin Aurora ombré cotton gauze dress: 190.00, Oliviarubinlondon.com

Olivia Rubin Aurora ombré cotton gauze dress: 190.00, Oliviarubinlondon.com Best budget mini dress Asos Design Maternity A-Line Pleated A-Line Mini Dress With Neck Tie In Red Ditsy Floral Print : 38, Asos.com

Asos Design Maternity A-Line Pleated A-Line Mini Dress With Neck Tie In Red Ditsy Floral Print 38, Asos.com Best low budget designer dress Stories x Rejina Pyo Textured Mulberry Silk Strappy Dress: 165, Stories.com

Stories x Rejina Pyo Textured Mulberry Silk Strappy Dress: 165, Stories.com Best color-block dress Juicy yellow cotton dress Kitri x Jessie: 150, Kitristudio.com

Juicy yellow cotton dress Kitri x Jessie: 150, Kitristudio.com Best maxi budget Long jersey dress H&M mom: 24.99, Hm.com Sleeper Atlanta Dress in Lavender < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Overall Sleeper dresses are so flattering that they get quite addicting, and we admit buying a few of the same styles of linen in different shades. Speaking of undertones, how relevant is this lavender-hued beauty? Luckily our investment paid off as the gathered bustline is super stretchy (great for breast growth), they are loose in the body, and the large puffed sleeves balance everything out. This one also comes with a matching tie for easy styling, and you just need to take your normal size, which is a bonus. Buy now 245 , Studiobfashion.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Rixo Pepper Mono Sea Life Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Silk dress Rixo has always been our first stopover when a wedding invitation lands on the doormat and it turns out we can count on them during pregnancy as well. Featuring an all over coral print, this silk style is beautifully bold and perfect for weddings. The keyhole design is super flattering, and the seams under the bust add shape without constricting the tummy. We love that Rixo shows his clients wearing his designs, many of whom proudly show off their baby bumps. Buy now 265 , Rixo.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Whistles floral-print swing dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Long printed dress Crafted from 100% breathable cotton, this A-line-style maxi dress is equally wedding-ready, whether worn with heels or flat sandals. The matching skinny tie belt can be added to create a defined waist if you prefer, or simply wear it loose for a more relaxed silhouette. The three-quarter length sleeves help balance your bump, the monochrome print is a classic, and best of all, it’s machine washable. Buy now 149 , Whistles.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Ganni checked organic cotton and recycled polyester blend mini dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Mini dress Part of the Selfridges Project Earth Edition, the Gannis easy swing mini dress is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. The pastel plaid pattern is the perfect shade for summer weddings, and it looks just as well dressed with white sneakers as it does with heels, so you’ll get a lot of wear from it, before and after. arrival of the baby. Buy now 175 , Selfridges.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} April Meet October May summer dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: To hide a bump Not quite ready to share your news? The LAs April Meets October Dress comes in an oversized one-size-fits-all silhouette, so no one needs to know you’re hiding a bump underneath if you don’t want to. This short sleeve is designed for summer (come in the sun!) And the raw hem and drop waist keep it on the right side of the cottagecore. This pink gingham colourway is also exclusive to Studio B (a fabulous independent online store run by bride Bethany, who knows a great wedding guest outfit when she sees one). Buy now 150 , Studiobfashion.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Olivia Rubin Aurora Ombre Cotton Gauze Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: For inclusive sizing We love the rainbow-colored delicacies of Olivia Rubins, and this strappy number comes in sizes 6 to 24. The simple, loose, flowing shape can easily be layered with a cardigan if the weather isn’t good. on your side, and the adjustable spaghetti straps can be tailored for you. Buy now 190 , Oliviarubinlondon.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Asos Design Maternity A-Line Pleated A-Line Mini Dress With Neck Tie In Red Ditsy Floral Print < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Low budget purchase Light, soft and flowing, this pleated A-line mini dress is made for dancing. The red ditsy print looks as beautiful with opaque thick tights as it does with bare legs, making it a good choice all year round, and there is also a practical button through, a tie neck down the front, which will come in handy if you find yourself breastfeeding. It is quite oversized, but we suggest taking your usual size and using a belt if you want to create a size. Buy now 38 , Asos.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Stories x Rejina Pyo textured mulberry silk strappy mini dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Designer dress on a budget A Rejina Pyo dress would normally be well outside our price range, but this collaboration with street favorites and Other Stories has made it a lot more accessible. Crafted from textured mulberry silk, the back tie detail is both pretty and practical, allowing for a growing bust. We think black is very chic for wedding guests, but try styling it with cream accessories for a summery monochrome look. Buy now 165 , Stories.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Kitri x Jessie Juicy Yellow Cotton Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Color-block dress This canary yellow cotton dress was designed in collaboration with Instagrammer street style Jessie Bush (AKA, @WeThePeopleStyle). It reminds us of that time Amal Clooney rocked and stole the show at Harry and Megs’ nuptials in yellow, and the easy, airy shape will work a treat with most bumps, although you should take the size up for welcome the largest. Buy now 150 , Kitristudio.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} H&M Mama long jersey dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Better: Max budget If you’d rather not spend a lot, we think this cute pastel number is a great value. Available in light pink or pistachio, the soft jersey fabric is enhanced with a ruffle strap and the double layer hides an elastic stretch seam under the bust. It is available in sizes XS-XXL and can be dressed up with sneakers when you are not celebrating your partner’s nuptials. Buy now 24.99 , Hm.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} The verdict: maternity wedding guest dresses We love the Sleeper Atlanta Dress, thanks to its lightweight, breathable linen fabric and, while it doesn’t come cheap, you’ll feel a million dollars in it, both prenatal and postnatal. For something more economical, Gannis fun mini dress is so versatile and looks just as good with sneakers as it does with heels. Who doesn’t rate a dress that can multitask? Coupon codes For the latest fashion deals, try the links below: here are the best maternity clothing brands who will guide you through each quarter IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.







