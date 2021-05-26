Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear, with invited creatives – WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier is back in ready-to-wear – this time with rotating creative teams and a digital-first business model.

The first flock of products – a collection devoted to the theme of Gaultier’s favorite marinator, with a little help from Palomo Spain, Ottolinger and other young fashion talent – will debut on the new online store on Friday. brand and on Ssense.com.

It comes 16 months after the famous designer staged his barn-burner from a couture swansang – and six years after the French ‘enfant terrible’ arrested rtw women and men to focus on high fashion. and perfumes.

Consider the return of rtw as the first expression of an essential strategy “to celebrate Jean Paul Gaultier, its values, its archives and its history”, declared Antoine Gagey, general manager of the Puig fashion house.

In an exclusive interview, his first since arriving home in January 2020, Gagey elaborated on the serial collaborator strategy, initiated in March 2020 when the house revealed that Sacai’s Chitose Abe would create a unique couture collection for Jean Paul. Gaultier in the wake of his retirement from the track. Originally scheduled for an unveiling in July 2020, this show has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to take place during the next Paris Couture Week, scheduled for July 5 to 8.

The guest designer’s strategy spills over into the return to RTW, with Gagey describing a freewheeling approach to collection drops that could involve one or more guest creatives, and / or draw on the in-house design team, which includes de many seasoned talents who know Gaultier’s work by heart.

He said RTW’s cuts will not follow the current seasonal schedule; will vary in size and scale; often incorporate archival styles, vintage or upcyled / custom pieces, and are distributed with rotary distribution from leading distribution partners. Gagey is planning around six to ten drops per year, with the next probably scheduled for October.

The first sailor collection, spanning 75 inventory management units, includes interpretations of the theme by the design team, “interventions” on sailor tops by wizards from the haute couture workshop, and a silhouette or one prop each from Ottolinger, Palomo Spain, Nicola Lecourt Mansion, Alan Crocetti and Marvin M’Toumo, though the guests all compared their ratings. “It’s really a team – it’s not five creators,” Gagey said, noting that the sailor theme derives from Fassbinder’s erotic and disturbing 1982 film “Quarrel,” based on Jean Genet’s novel.

The collection arrives just in time for LGBTQ pride month and includes bold mesh t-shirts featuring a portrait of Pierre & Gilles de Gaultier in 1990, as well as a new graffiti print with racy slogans and references to queer and punk subcultures.

Rtw will sell for between 150 euros and 750 euros, a Gagey range characterized as conforming to the brand’s heritage of dressing high fashion women and cool kids on the streets. Pieces personalized by the workshop run up to 1500 euros.

Gagey noted that Gaultier, who continues under contract with the house as an ambassador, remains involved in the future of the business, including in the selection of guest couturiers. “He’s still working with us on different aspects of the brand, but he didn’t want to play that collection design role anymore. He always helps us, gives us direction, ”he explained.

To ensure that the various design projects follow a dominant brand or narrative arc, told in a “coherent and interesting” way, the house has also appointed a Creative and Brand Director, Florence Headrest, who quietly joined last September, Gagey said. Trained as a graphic designer, Headrest is best known for her creative role in November magazine.

At Gaultier, Headrest plays the role of an “editorial director,” overseeing content on the brand’s social channels and helping “identify the right talent for the right projects,” Gagey said.

For example: the sailor collection will be supported by a fashion photoshoot for social media and an influencer campaign focused on “friends and family” of the house, which includes model Bella Hadid, whom Gagey boasted of. to have a quasi-knowledge encyclopedia of the house and which frequently carries vintage Gautlier designers on his Instagram feed.

Sitting on a black velvet banquette under the high ceilings of the couture salons designed by Philippe Starck, which were scented with incense just before a visitor arrived, Gagey noted that the idea of ​​different designers interpreting a brand of couture came from Gaultier himself, who landed on the idea dates back to 1987. That year, Jean Patou found himself without a designer when Christian Lacroix, who ignited the brand, left to create his own brand supported by luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. (Gaultier also worked at Patou earlier in his career.)

“This project and concept wouldn’t be right for all brands,” said Gagey, a thoughtful and composed executive who praised Gaultier’s 50 years of forward-thinking creation that was prescient in its embrace of the fluidity of genres, diversity, inclusiveness and political activism.

And putting men in skirts, a cone bra on Madonna and ordinary people in tattoo-print tops was just the tip of the iceberg. “He did it all,” Gagey enthused, noting that Gaulter has designed baby collections, home goods, denim and even men’s makeup over the course of his long career, leaving behind a lot of archives. to inspire young creatives.

RTW’s relaunch comes amid heightened interest in Gaultier, with prices skyrocketing across a range of resale sites.

According to Vestiaire Collective, searches for vintage Jean Paul Gaultier have increased 570% in the past six months and sales for the first quarter of 2021 have increased by 30%, with items like a mesh dress from the Cyberpunk Amazonian fall 1995 collection. from the creator selling over 3,000 pounds.

“We see, today, enormous potential and enormous excitement around Jean Paul Gaultier,” said Gagey, citing a significant and lasting impact from the January 2020 farewell parade, a one hour bargain of daring fashion and camp humor. “We feel that people are waiting for this moment to see the new ready-to-wear come back.”

He noted that the brand had successfully tested rtw through collaborations, including with Supreme of New York, Bosideng of China and Onward Group of Japan, all in 2019. The designer has further expanded its global reach in recent years through links with Target in the United States and Australia; Lindex in Sweden; OVS in Italy, and Seven and me in Japan.

Fashion exhibitions that have traveled the world have also stirred affection for the brand. “Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion World: From Sidewalk to Catwalk” debuted at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in 2011 and has since been seen by 2 million visitors in 12 cities around the world. A wedding dress exhibition recently closed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Belgrade, after exhibitions in Montreal and Buenos Aires.

Gagey said this will continue, revealing that Jean Paul Gaultier is curating an upcoming exhibition at the Cinémathèque française that explores the role of fashion in cinema. Gaultier is passionate about cinema and has costumed several films, including “The Fifth Element”, “The City of Lost Children”, “Kika” and “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and His Lover”.

The designer’s know-how will also be on display in the France pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020, which is now scheduled to open later this year and will run until 2022.

That said, the new online store will have a narrative approach, lots of editorial and an educational component to educate consumers on the history of the designer’s career in the fashion field, which included a seven-year stint in fashion. as rtw designer for women of Hermès.

Haute couture remains a cornerstone of the house, with Gagey citing “solid” business and positive customer reviews and curiosity about Sacai’s upcoming collection.

“We believe that this will give a new atmosphere and a new start to the Maison Jean Paul Gaultier. And I think we’ll probably be able to take advantage of a new generation of customers – maybe younger, maybe in other territories, ”he said, noting that the house did not as many tailoring clients in Japan, where Abe is well known, for example.

Gagey declined to say who might be the next guest designer, citing Gaultier’s wish to keep it confidential until the Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai collection is unveiled.

WWD reported on January 15 that Glenn Martens, the Belgian designer behind Paris-based Y / Project and also Diesel’s new creative director, is likely next. In 2008, Martens presented his graduation show at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and Gaultier recruited him as a junior designer for his pre-collection for women and for the men’s brand G2.

To be sure, this should be a tantalizing opportunity for any marquee or budding designer to interpret Gaultier’s vast and eclectic design vocabulary, and to profit from his atelier’s craftsmanship with meticulously embellished tailoring and blur.

While Gagey only has jurisdiction over the fashion house, he cited a close collaboration with his counterpart on the beauty side, and said that Puig “wants to strengthen the collaboration between perfume and fashion.

He noted that both sides of the brand are represented on his Instagram account, which has 2.8 million followers. (Twitter and Facebook each have around one million followers.)

“We work closely together, we share the same heritage, we share the same DNA, we share the same story,” he said. “We share certain teams between perfume and fashion to ensure that there is this unique brand vision that we want to bring to life, while respecting the specificities of each industry.… Today we are working on joint projects that will be revealed soon.

Gaultier had previously licensed his RTW to Italian manufacturers Aeffe and Gibò Co. SpA, the designer’s original partner in the 1980s. Like his fashion, Gaultier’s business model went against popular conventions, heavily license based, even for commodities like rtw and jeans.

One of France’s most iconic fashion figures, Gaultier established his company in 1976 and catapulted the French capital’s fashion reputation into the 1980s alongside his fellow fashion mavericks Claude Montana and Thierry Mugler.

SEE ALSO:

Jean Paul Gaultier ends RTW to focus on tailoring and beauty

The world of fashion and entertainment pays tribute to Jean Paul Gaultier

EXCLUSIVE: Serbia says ‘I do’ at Gaultier wedding exhibition