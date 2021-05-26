Fashion
Tod’s Pop-up in East Hampton takes it to the next level – WWD
Tod’s gets to the heart of the matter with its first seasonal pop-up in East Hampton.
The 1,700-square-foot space at 47 Newtown Lane, which quietly opened over Easter weekend, is decorated with printed wallpaper and is inspired by the picturesque seaside landscapes of Portofino Italy. The illustrations by Italian artist Andrea Tarella present an elegant take on the relaxed Italian lifestyle with a touch of surrealism.
The store, Tod’s first in the East End, is located next to Brunello Cucinelli and close to Gucci, which opens Friday.
“We opened slowly on Easter weekend, there are a lot of people living here during this time, and I think it’s important to be here. Of course, the season will be stronger between Memorial Day and Labor Day, ”said Roberto Lorenzini, Managing Director of Tod’s Group Americas.
In the past, Tod’s has done activations and events in the Hamptons, but never had his own store there.
He has said so far that the East Hampton store “meets our expectations.”
The boutique houses ready-to-wear collections and accessories for men and women, from the signature Gommino driving loafers and sneakers to the Tod’s Shirt bag and the T Timeless collection of shoes, belts and bags. Exclusives are also available, such as raffia printed sandals and espadrilles, as well as brightly colored macrame braided shopping bags and playful leather charms.
As to what sells, he said, “We sell a bit of the collection. We did this on purpose to represent the complete summer collection from ready-to-wear to shoes, bags and accessories. Of course, our shoes and bags are the main drivers, but we also sold ready-to-wear pieces. “
Specific bestsellers are the Kate women’s sneakers from Tod’s for $ 645, the Gommini women’s tote for $ 1,325, and the Tod’s men’s slip on Cassettas for $ 525.
“The client knows us there. They go for our spring collections and our summer collections as well as our evergreen classics, ”he said. Due to the fact that so many people have moved to their second homes in the Hamptons, more people have been shopping than they normally would in the East during April and May.
Tod’s sandals at the East Hampton pop-up.
Lorenzini said the pop-up store will be open year-round. They may be able to rent it out as a permanent store.
Tod’s has 14 permanent locations, and it’s its only pop-up in the United States
At the moment, Tod’s has no concrete plans to open additional stores in the second half of the year. “We are keeping an eye out. There are these resort areas in the United States that are going to be very interesting to look at, ”said Lorenzini.
During the pandemic, Lorenzini said he saw “incredible growth on the digital side”. Regarding customer behavior, he said the trend was more laid back in general. “As soon as the restrictions have been lifted, there is a desire for revenge shopping. There is a desire to go in and out. We are seeing an increase in occasional business. In general, our brand is laid back. “
