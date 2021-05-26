



Celebrities who rocked the nude dress on different occasions One fashion trend that we have seen several Hollywood stars rocking is the nude dress trend. Considered one of the riskiest fashion trends, stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and other divas have made the “ naked look ” a thing in the recent past. This style of clothing is predominantly see-through and features sheer panels, mesh, and thigh-high slits. That being said, this type of style is also a bit hard to rock as it comes with a high risk of wardrobe malfunction. In recent years, the nude dress has become the number one red carpet choice for celebrities in the West. And lately it has also found its way into the wardrobes of our favorite Bollywood stars! Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra recently stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The 37-year-old diva made a daring appearance in a sparkling nude dress. The bespoke Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit and was rounded off by a thick gold belt. Priyanka once again let her outfit do the talking and also managed to impress style lovers. However, this is not the first time that Priyanka has sported the “barely there” dress. Before that, the Barfi! The actress sported a white Kukhareva skimming number that was fully transparent from the bottom half. Priyanka wore the dress to the Oscars. Disha patani Radhe: your most wanted bhai The actress ditched her ‘cute girl’ image and experimented with her style in an almost nude dress by Manish Malhotra. She wore the gold-colored embellished one-shoulder sheer dress to the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Deepika padukone The leggy girl chose a sheer Zuhair Murad cape dress with white appliquéd embroidery to debut at the famous event as her first outfit for the prestigious Cannes festivals. Alia bhatt the Highway The actress’ sheer black corset dress by Ralph & Russo looked stunning, to say the least. Alia’s bold choice made her one of the best dressed celebrities at the 2019 Filmfare Awards. Anushka sharma New mom Anushka Sharma followed the ‘less is more’ approach in a feminine sheer dress from Aadnevik at an awards party. Janhvi Kapoor The 24 year old diva looked awesome as she attended Koffee with Karan in a powder pink Chantilly lace dress with cold shoulders by Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. Malaika Arora Malaika, known for her bold fashion choices, stunned in a classic high-low black dress for a TV show. So who do you think rocked the nude dress the best? Let us know @TimesNow.







