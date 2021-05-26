Holly Willoughbys This Morning outfit today: where to buy her gingham dress

It is undeniable that Holly Willoughbys This morning the outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself and this week looks no different when it comes to proving her sartorial flair.

Yesterday Holly presented us with a trendy polka dot skirt from Monsoon, pairing it with a white shirt by Whistles, a look we’ll definitely be recreating for ourselves.

And for today’s show, where Holly and her co-host put your beauty questions to skincare guru Caroline Hirons, she opted for a summer-ready dress from one of our brands. sustainable fashion favorites: Franks London.

Every piece in the brand’s limited-edition, made-to-order collections is made from recycled fabrics, improving the environment and reducing unnecessary waste. And the Hollys blue and white seersucker gingham dress is certainly swoon-worthy, providing some serious inspiration for the holiday weekend.

Having shed its association with the elementary school sundress or the dowdy picnic blankets, the gingham got a makeover and is the model to see in this season. So if you want to recreate the lasting Hollys look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Read more:

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commissions from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. These revenues help us fund journalism through The independent.

Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it?

The Holly Willoughbys outfit today is a dress from a sustainable clothing brand, Franks London. Each care label details who made the item as well as the fabric composition.

The blue and white gingham print might not be ready for summer anymore, while the puffed sleeves are all the rage. It’s safe to say they were already obsessed.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Franks London)

This gorgeous tie-back midi dress is made in London and designed by digital content creator Michelle Driscoll. The brand keeps its production line small with a tailor-made service, promoting more respectful practices. With the high quality fabrics used, this piece was built to last, making it a staple in your spring / summer wardrobe for years to come.

Buy now

Blue gingham V-neck midi dress New Look: 25.99, Newlook.com

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (New look)

Due to the fact that the Frank Londons dress is sustainably made, the price is a bit more expensive than the usual choices from Hollys. If your budget is not quite sufficient, we have found a similar alternative on the street.

Buy now

Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish outfits in our books Which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it.

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Coupon codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer style inspiration? Read our guide to the best dresses for women

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.