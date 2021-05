Green Red Carpet Dress Led By Suzy Cameron Launches App To Make Sustainable Fashion More Accessible

2 Reading minutes Women-led organization Green Red Carpet Dress (RCGD), which was founded by Suzy Amis Cameron and works to drive positive change in the fashion and apparel industry, recently launched its brand new RCGD digital app to create a community dedicated to promoting sustainability. Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) has launched a new app that aims to provide information and raise awareness about sustainable fashion, give its consumers exclusive access to content to help make eco-friendly clothing choices more accessible. Founded by actress, conservationist and ‘Save the Planet’ author Suzy Amis Cameron, RCGD was born when, at her husband James Camerons Avatar’s world premieres, Cameron couldn’t find enough ethical fashion brands to wear on the red carpet so decided to take matters into their own hands. RCGD celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019 and the organization remains committed to its mission to promote more sustainable practices in fashion. Recently the team unveiled the Oscars red carpet design initiatives with the Annual Academy Awards dressing several Hollywood celebrities in sustainable clothing, for example, it was behind the dress that French actress La Seydoux wore, developed from renewable wood yarn Tencel Luxefilament. Lily: Recycled, reused and sustainable: our favorite Oscar looks on the green carpet With this new range of applications, available for download on the iOS and Play stores, all of the organization’s initiatives are now gathered in one place in order to spark conversations around eco-design, to keep consumers informed about the latest news in this sector, show how sustainability can have a personal impact and educate people on these topics with personal advice and industry solutions. In addition, the content of the application will be displayed interviews with sustainable development leaders, editorials, articles, blogs, a calendar to keep abreast of days related to the environment, games to test knowledge and more the ability to connect with like-minded people. The app will further inform its community about RCGD’s latest work with the Oscars, the Global Design Competition, upcoming workshops, brand partnerships and projects. He’ll share behind-the-scenes footage and recordings with wardrobe stylists and showcase upcoming Clubhouse rooms with talks with special guests. Main image courtesy of RCGD.







