Born Primitive launches Modest Edit, a collection for covered athletes in the Middle East





Photography: Salma Alessa Creative direction: Aiesha Bousheri Do you like chalk in the morning? Access additional exclusive interviews, analysis and stories with an Rx subscription. Born in the early Middle East launched the Modest modest, a curated clothing collection that shows how women can wear the brand’s active and athleisure clothing, while remaining chic and modest. How it started: In Islamic culture, the hijab refers to a concept of modesty and privacy, often expressed through women’s clothing. Haya Alneama, owner of Born Primitive Middle East, a women’s arm of the clothing company, says women who choose to cover their heads, called hijabis, should also cover their arms up to the wrists and their legs to the ankles. While hijabis can wear more revealing pieces in what Alneama calls a protected area, like Alneamas’ all-female subsidiary, BMS – Wellness Functional Training. Outside of these spaces, they must be covered. (Inside the gym, Alneama says her athletes wear booty shorts and sports bras.)

in what Alneama calls a protected area, like Alneamas’ all-female subsidiary, BMS – Wellness Functional Training. Outside of these spaces, they must be covered. (Inside the gym, Alneama says her athletes wear booty shorts and sports bras.) We have a lot of mixed gyms in the country, Said Alneama. We have outdoor activities that our people are doing more and more; [the covered athletes] want to run on the beach, they want to ride a bike, they want to go to the parks and do yoga, and all these activities, they have to be dressed modestly. Athletes covered by Alneamas spurred the creation of the Modest Edit. She says her athletes started wearing a lot of Born Primitive pieces from the men’s section in a very, very interesting way, to look very sporty but covered. Of course, the athletics market around the world is booming, Said Alneama. [But] no one important has tapped into the small athletics market, which is also a huge market in the Middle East and around the world. Aside from the modest modification, Alneama says she knows another small brand, The gift movement, tapping into the modest market.

Said Alneama. [But] no one important has tapped into the small athletics market, which is also a huge market in the Middle East and around the world. Aside from the modest modification, Alneama says she knows another small brand, The gift movement, tapping into the modest market. People want to be comfortable, yet covered, she continues. We give them the opportunity to look sporty and chic… but covered up, not look weird wearing something that doesn’t fit in a sporting environment. The collection: The Modest Edit uses pre-existing Born Primitive elements to create looks for Covered Athletes. Alneama says they adapted these pieces into a lookbook, designing 12 different outfits that cater for different levels of modesty. You want to be modest on many levels , and we try to be that loose with that in our photoshoot, she says. So there are girls who only wear leggings and a top. For some it’s not modest enough, so there is another girl who wears extra leggings and shorts, to have a little more coverage.

, and we try to be that loose with that in our photoshoot, she says. So there are girls who only wear leggings and a top. For some it’s not modest enough, so there is another girl who wears extra leggings and shorts, to have a little more coverage. Other pictures show different length of shorts and long tunic-style tops extending below the butt. Alneama and Born Primitive Middle East are based in Kuwait, where it is very hot. Although some of the items are long-sleeved, she says the material in the Born Primitive Athleisure line is made from a super soft and super cool fabric, very light and cool. Athletes: Alneama and the all-women team Born Primitive Middle East have recruited a few top athletes, including Hajer Jamal, the fittest women in Kuwait, and Amal Alshahrani, the fittest women in Saudi Arabia, to represent the brand and Modest Edit. Alneama says the women at her gym love the collection, smiling when she says she dresses in Born Primitive from head to toe. Kuwait is very fashionable and Kuwaiti girls are very fashionable , she says. They want to look very stylish and fashionable. So when the girls wear the [Born Primitive] items in a fashionable way, I’ll Oh my god I can’t believe you thought of that!

Kuwait is very fashionable and Kuwaiti girls are very fashionable, she says. They want to look very stylish and fashionable. So when the girls wear the [Born Primitive] items in a fashionable way, I'll Oh my god I can't believe you thought of that! Ladies already wear bras and leggings in the gym when they are free, now they can wear whole outfits, they can still wear whatever brand they like, says Alneama. It's a great way to receive them, respect them and give them something to wear all the time.







