Fashion brands bet on streaming ads | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

Last month, CBD beauty brand Lord Jones launched its first ad campaign, featuring a 30-second video of an Egyptian queen pretending to kill herself so she could take a relaxing bath with Lord Jones products.

The campaign will appear in outdoor advertisements and in commercials on the traditional linear network and cable TV, but Lord Jones was particularly keen to allocate money to a booming place for advertisers: the streaming networks. The brand has purchased ads from streaming apps featuring programs from HGTV and CNN.

Many brands of CBD have entered the mix since 2018, said Summer Frein, managing director of Cronos, Lord Jones’ parent company. It is we who are moving forward and we are in a place where many brands do not have the capacity to be.

Lord Jones joins a growing list of fashion and beauty brands, including Stitch Fix, The RealReal, Eos and Dollar Shave Club, that are investing in streaming ads as they can increasingly reach their target audience. Platforms like Hulu, Roku, Disney + and Amazon Prime, as well as those launched by traditional television networks like NBC and CBS, have increased viewership by nearly 20% during the pandemic, according to the agency. media metric Ocean Media. More and more cable cutters are avoiding cable for cost-effective streaming content; more than 40 million households in the United States broadcast their entertainment and watch approximately 117 hours per month.

The rise of the streaming wars has caused a rush of advertisers experimenting with the platforms. The hope is that these ads will reach new audiences and also convert those they are already targeting on social media. The difference is, streaming advertising is still a relatively uncrowded space compared to the saturated world of social media marketing.

Linear TV is just a screen, but it is laptops, portable devices, game consoles, iPads, phones, there are many ways to reach consumers of the next generation on multiple devices, said Deena Bahri, director of merchandising at StockX, which buys streaming ads on Roku and Twitch. And then you close the loop with retargeting ads and it becomes a really powerful opportunity.

While it’s still a nascent market, it probably won’t stay that way for long: Experts say brands should buy streaming ads before the market gets crowded. And when they do, brands also need to understand that streaming ads are better used as a branding tool rather than customer acquisition.

The strengths and weaknesses of streaming ads

The streaming audience is large and growing: around 76% of American households subscribe to at least one paid streaming service, according to Deloitte. Covid has increased this number; a 2021 Verizon survey found that 47% of U.S. adults signed up to a new streaming service during the pandemic.

Netflix has set the bar pretty high with critically acclaimed content and we have now reached the peak of television with the number of initially scripted shows on streaming platforms, said industry consultant Brad Adgate. advertising. Advertisers follow eyeballs.

Rebecca Traverzo, vice president of marketing at ThirdLove, said the company purchased ads for Hulu Little Fires Everywhere and Ms. America shows, and saw an almost 30% increase in website traffic when these advertisements were being shown. Advertising on the platform, Traverzo said, allowed ThirdLove to buy ads with the aim of appearing in contextually relevant places, rather than going through demographics, as is the case with television. linear.

We said we wanted to be on shows that have women in front of the script or are directed by women, she said. It’s much more effective to be intentional about where ads go and to whom.

Traverzo added that streaming ads eliminate the thumbs-stop element of social media advertising. The people who broadcast are captive and are literally sitting there watching, she said. They’re fully submerged, so there’s a better chance for real storytelling.

Bahri said StockX sees ads as necessary for an evolved digital marketing strategy, especially as new privacy laws could change ad targeting this year. Advertising on streaming and social media allows brands to reach the same demographics in different places.

Social platforms have a lot of power and the changes they deploy can impact your economy, so you can’t depend on just one channel, she said.

But like social media, streaming services still have problems. Adgate noted that viewers are easily frustrated with the tendency for formats to play the same ads, compared to cable TV, which features a mix of branded ads. Brake of Lord Jones, however, said she sees repetition as a plus because consumers seeing the same ad will be more motivated to make a purchase.

Brands also don’t get the same kind of data they get with social media, with relatively limited audience information besides its size. Linear TV also regularly shares demographic and audience information while platforms like Netflix are typically secret with their notes.

And even then, streaming is a fragmented market. While space has tens of millions of eyeballs, they’re spread across platforms and programs, while linear TV still features giant prime-time national events like the Oscars.

Even with all the cord cuts, many cable networks have around twice as many viewers as streaming platforms.

There is no Super Bowl streaming, he says. Even with all the cord cuts, many cable networks have around twice as many viewers as streaming platforms.

Tell stories rather than sell products

Brands looking to enter the streaming advertising game should determine what they hope to get out of it, Geldert said. Since the conversion functionality is limited, ads are best used as a brand awareness tool rather than customer acquisition.

Bryson Alley, head of visual effects at advertising agency Harmon Brothers, said brands should use their spots to tell stories instead of selling products.

There’s no link to click here, so you need to make the story as memorable and intriguing as possible so that they want to go and find the site, Alley said. People watch shows because they want to be entertained, and they’ll watch elsewhere during the ad, unless you keep them engaged.

Bahri said StockX treated the ads as a place to explain its value propositions as a business.

Historically, we’ve focused on one product, followed by a call to action. But with recent campaigns on Roku, have been able to show more reach, Bahri said. We talk about style and authentication and let them know they can leave the job to us.

Frein said Lord Jones wanted to translate the prestige of his beauty brand to the streaming public. To do this, he incorporated ASMR touches such as heavy breathing and the boozy sounds of his products so that viewers feel an emotional connection to his products.

We wanted to capture the moment of this transformative bathing experience, she said. They must be advertisements that consumers will never tire of and make you feel a certain way. It should help people understand the brand and get them excited.

