Zara’s bizarre dress ad goes wild on TikTok





What's the one thing you want to know about an item of clothing before you hit the "buy" button? What it looks like underwater, of course. Okay, maybe not, but Zara seems to think so. The low-budget fashion brand's latest ad campaign caused a stir online for all the wrong reasons. Several recent photos on the brand's website show dresses modeled underwater, and the internet is understandably baffled. But it looks like the countryside sank before they could swim, with the footage already deleted. Perhaps Zara's marketing team should have looked at our best print ads to find some really effective examples of bold and unusual advertising. @dumbwishlist Are they okay? #fashionchoice #why #whatareyouthinking ♬ original sound – Wish A viral TikTok video (above) asks if Zara's marketing team is okay. "Has anyone checked in with them lately?" stupid request. "Because I think they're trying to sell me this dress that's currently underwater. I have to say, it doesn't really work." The clip has so far received over 250,000 likes and users have since shared more bizarre water-based images of the brand on Twitter. How do people actually transport zara? I just went to the website seeing a beautiful dress pop up ad and the model is walking through the muddy water! How the hell can you imagine yourself wearing it when you watch it looking pic.twitter.com/oO10jdELwpMay 23, 2021 Find out more oh thanks zara for letting me know what the bag would look like underwater i was dying to know pic.twitter.com/CBdU9whCd8June 14, 2020 Find out more And it looks like Zara took the comments to heart. As spotted by Pedestrian, the underwater images appear to have been removed from the website. The wet look is gone, replaced with a more traditional image, you know, of the dress worn on dry land. Alas. This is, it seems, the power of TikTok. We've seen all kinds of viral follies coming from the social media platform lately, from this photo editing hack to this color personality test. And if you're in the mood to show Zara a thing or two about photography, check out the best cameras in 2021.







