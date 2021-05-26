Rothy’s Men’s Driving Moccasins Review and Approval

SHOP $ 185, rothys.com

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Highly sought after. Well checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard earned money.

My hard funds don’t come out much anymore. Like you, and everyone on the planet, I haven’t had much need lately for a pair of shiny commando boots or a fancy pair of black suede moccasins. Instead, I tend to put anything that can be launched this quickly after picking up the last package delivery or completing my daily sleeper sofa bed orbit. Despite all the forecasts expected for this summer, I do not necessarily see myself coming back to the end of the wings. Still, it would be nice to roam the neighborhood in something with a little momentum.

Enter the new men’s driving moccasin from Rothy’s, the sustainable lifestyle brand known for its alchemical approach of turning discarded water bottles into yarn, which is then knitted over every pattern and shade. . Flexible enough to maintain the slip-on vibe but with enough dressy details to categorize your sweatshirts or even with ‘hard’ pants (the horror!), The Rothy Riding Loafer is just the right shoe for that moment of style. liminal.

The rubber dots on the sole pay homage to the Italian OG driving shoes of the 60s. Timothy mulcare

It’s a style with a bit of history.

In the 1960s, driving shoes were created for wealthy Italians who wanted a lighter, sleeker style of footwear to hurtle down the Amalfi Coast. Rather than stiff leather, the soles were made of rubber studded with raised spikes, which also ran up the back of the shoe. This allowed for greater flexibility when working the clutch and increased grip, which is of the utmost importance when all that separates you from a steep drop into the azure waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea is a few feet. of asphalt. Rothy’s moccasins swap the traditional leather tie for a banded upper but keep the nubby sole intact. Instantly comfortable and definitely flexible, I can see how well they would go with an Italian supercar. However, I am driving a station wagon.

SHOP $ 185, rothys.com

Each shoe (breathable and natural) is 100% knitted from plastic bottles. Timothy mulcare

They have an impact.

By now you are probably well aware that we have a plastic problem as well as a problem of wasted fashion. Rothy’s was intentionally designed to tackle both. Here’s how: The brand takes single-use plastic bottles and turns them into a proprietary thread. It’s used to knit the uppers of all Rothy shoes, instead of the traditional cut-and-sew method, which the company says results in 30% less material waste. That’s great news, but if plastic wire shoes are making noise, well, fear not. The Rothy loafers fit snugly right out of the box and provide a surprisingly breathable and natural feel for something that has lived its old life in a cooler. And if you’re wondering where Rothy products go after you’re done with them, the brand is tackling that as well. Saskia van Gendt, sustainability manager at Rothy, recently announced that the brand will launch a pilot recycling program this year with the goal of closing its product lifecycle loop by 2023.

They are machine washable which, let’s face it, is pretty important. Timothy mulcare

Wear, wash, repeat.

Once again, I know everyone is excited for this summer, but whether you are considering hosting socially distant barbecues or makeup sessions with several strangers, there is the inevitable fact that it will be a record. That means your shoes won’t always be the freshest, but while you can’t throw your holy grail in the laundry for a little touch-up, you can machine wash your Rothy’s (which, in addition to navy blue, is available in black., forest camouflage and desert camouflage). Not only does this keep them crisp, but it also means you’re likely to keep them for longer, which means you’ll buy less. And that’s exactly what our overheated Earth needs right now.

SHOP $ 185, rothys.com

Styling and photography of accessories by Timothy Mulcare

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io