District recommends revisions to dress code policy





The Senior Director of School Services presented the revisions to the school board workshop on Tuesday.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida Months of backlash has turned into a national spotlight shining on the St. Johns County School District and what it will do next. Last week, First Coast News reported that more than 80 photos in Bartram Trail High’s student directory had been altered to cover the cleavage and shoulders, despite these students saying they respect the dress code. For months, students and parents have called on the district to make changes to the dress code policy that has been labeled sexist and discriminatory. RELATED: Public Records Show More Dress Code Violations For Female Students In St. Johns County Schools Superintendent Tim Forson promises revisions will be made. Senior Director of School Services Paul Abbatinozzi presented the recommended revisions. These include the following: “Fairness and consistency must be at the center of our dress code,” Abbatinozzi said. Abbatinozzi recommends adding a statute to the policy to set the standard. He still wants to remove the word ‘revealing’ and define ‘distract’ in his character as meaning clothing, body piercing, and accessories that display profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, suggestive phrases, or alcohol symbols. , drugs or tobacco. He says belly exposure is probably the biggest problem with school deans, but he didn’t mention the revised wording of that policy. Kelly Barrera, a board member, has asked Abbatinozzi to remove language banning excessive use of makeup. Abbatinozzi says they have time to make more adjustments. June 8 is when the board is expected to vote on the revisions. There is worldwide attention on the issue in St. Johns County. NBC News, TODAY Show, CNN and other media reported the story and famous comedians are even roasting the neighborhood for directory censorship. Imagine a lunatic spending all that time Photoshopping high school girls’ boobs out of the book. @jimmykimmel roasts Bartram Trail High School for censoring photos in the student yearbook, while photos of the boys’ swim teams in speedos were printed unchanged. pic.twitter.com/YqvM4IKoRg – Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 26, 2021







