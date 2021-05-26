The best swim briefs for men in 2021

Men’s swimsuit in 2021

Many of the men’s swimwear available can be difficult to distinguish from an everyday pair of shorts. This mix of styles makes swimsuits a versatile piece of clothing, some of which are suitable for both a lap in the pool and a stroll around town.

There are a few key considerations and qualities that you will want to look for when purchasing a new pair of swimwear. These include everything from crotch length and material to the UPF rating. Our first choice, the Columbia Men’s PFG Backcast III Water Briefs, is a breathable versatile option that you can wear over and over.

What to know before buying a men’s swimsuit

As with most clothing purchases, it ultimately depends on your personal preferences. Still, there are a few main aspects you should look for before making your decision.

Style

Design and style are essential, as most of us want to look our best even when lounging by the pool or on the waves at the beach. When choosing a swimsuit, you should take into account the color, pattern, graphics and other stylish elements. This is especially true if you plan to wear your briefs casually. There are styles that are both informal and more professional.

Use

How do you plan to use your swimsuit? If you think you’ll only be wearing your swimsuit a few times a year while on vacation or when swimming in a pool, you probably won’t need anything too technical. If you are a serious swimmer or enjoy water sports, you will need a swimsuit that offers an extended range of motion, superior stretch, and that won’t slow you down in the water.

Length

As with regular shorts, swimsuits are also available in a variety of crotch lengths. The shorter the crotch, the higher the trunks will be on your legs. You can find everything from mid-thigh to knee length. A majority of men’s swimwear will rest a few inches above your knee.

What to look for in quality men’s swimwear

Equipment

The material of the swimsuit is crucial as it determines how well your swimsuit moves with your body and how quickly it will dry. Nylon and polyester are popular options due to their ability to wick moisture and dry relatively quickly compared to materials like cotton. Some swimwear fabrics will also have water repellent properties, causing beading to form, preventing them from staying wet and absorbing too much moisture.

Adjust

Men’s swimwear should fit comfortably. The perfect pair of swimwear won’t be too tight around your thigh or leave too much extra fabric around the leg opening. The belt should be secure enough to prevent your tunks from slipping in the water.

UPF protection

Swimming trunks are most often worn in the height of a sunny summer, so it’s essential that they protect your thighs from the sun. Look for options that include built-in UPF protection to make sure your skin will be protected while spending time outdoors.

Inner lining

A good pair of swimwear will have a durable mesh lining. While some people prefer their trunk without an inner liner, for many it provides extra support and helps prevent chafing.

Closing

The most common closures on swimsuits are drawstrings, which allow you to tighten them to the desired fit. There are a few models with buttons, zippers or velcro.

Pockets

Not all men’s swimwear styles include pockets, so if you want to carry your phone, wallet, or other accessories without being in the water, choose a pair with deep, secure, built-in pockets. You can find swimsuits with side, back and cargo pockets to suit your needs.

How much can you expect to spend on men’s swimwear

Several budget options can be purchased for just under $ 20, although more expensive designer swimsuits cost over $ 100. Most will fall in the $ 30 to $ 40 range.

Men’s swimwear faqs

Should I wear anything under my swimsuit?

A. If your swimsuit has a mesh lining, you don’t have to wear anything underneath. The liner itself replaces the need for any other undergarment, providing the necessary support.

What is the difference between swim shorts and swim shorts?

A. The main difference between the two is the length of the crotch. In general, swim shorts are significantly longer than swimwear and are more likely to forgo an inner liner.

What are the best men’s swimwear to buy?

Men’s swimsuit top

Columbia Men’s PFG Backcast III Swim Shorts

What would you like to know: An incredibly versatile pair of boxers, you can wear them in the water or for everyday use.

What you will love: Available in a variety of colors, UV protection, quick-drying nylon, and multiple pockets make this a summer favorite.

What you should consider: The fit is slightly looser than some users expected.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Sporting goods dicks

Top men’s swimwear for money

Speedo swimsuit for men, knee length Marina Sport Volley

What would you like to know: These durable, lightweight shorts come from a well-respected swimwear brand.

What you will love: Using a water-repellent polyester microfiber, this swimsuit will keep you cool all summer long while blocking 98% of UV rays.

What you should consider: The inner liner fits some buyers perfectly.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohls

Worth the detour

Amazon Essentials Men’s 9 ″ Quick Dry Swimsuit

What would you like to know: One of the best budget options, these briefs are the best for casual swimmers.

What you will love: With plenty of colors and patterns to choose from, the soft polyester and 9 inch crotch seam provide the perfect fit.

What you should consider: These trunks are known to be somewhat small.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

Register now here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful advice on new products and great deals.

Matthew young is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help you simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.