Vista Outdoors to Acquire Hunting-Inspired Fashion Brand, Electric Bike Company





Vista Outdoor acquires two companies to expand its already giant repertoire of hunting and sports machinery and equipment, the company said on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor, based in Anoka, Minnesota, acquires the hunt Sportswear brand, Venor, which focuses on women’s clothing, according to an announcement on Wednesday morning. The company will also take ownership of e-bike company QuietCat, which designs and manufactures e-bikes for outdoor sports, such as camping, hunting and fishing. AMMUNITION SALES CARRIED OUT BY MILLENNIUMS AND PEOPLE OF COLOR: VISTA OUTDOOR CEO Stocks in this article Venor is also a Minnesota-based company and was founded five years ago, Vista said. Venor’s clothing is 100% made in America and the Latin name means “I hunt”. Founder Angela Erickson wrote on her website that she struggled to find “hunting-inspired fashion” for women who generally didn’t look alike. OHIO FALCONERS MAY USE OWLS FOR HUNTING, NEW LAW SAYS “Let’s be honest: Unless you like giant logos, camouflage patterns, or the color pink, there just weren’t a lot of quirky, hunting-inspired clothing you could wear without feeling like you had just emerged from a tree, ”she wrote on the company’s website. “Long ago, people wore nice clothes for hunting and fishing. Why not now?” As for QuietCat, the company is based in Eagle, Colorado and was co-founded by twin brothers, Jake and Justin Roach. The acquisition comes at a time when the e-bike market is one of the fastest growing in the industry, Vista said. Sales of e-bikes soared 145% in 2020, the company said. Vista’s latest acquisition expands ownership of 34 sports and outdoor recreation brands, including CamelBak, Remington and Bushnell. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Earlier this month, it reported fiscal fourth quarter net income of $ 67 million and earnings of $ 1.11 per share. Fourth-quarter sales jumped 40%. When the company released its quarterly results, CEO Chris Metz said 2021 “promises to be a year where people continue to recreate and enjoy the outdoors.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Metz continued: “We enter this year with our highest level of cash flow, our lowest level of debt in years, a power of outdoor brands, a broad addressable market, a record number of passionate advocates of our products and an increased commitment to preserve and protect our planet as we take people out. “

