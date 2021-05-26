How streetwear became mainstream





Menswear has changed dramatically over the past decade. With the rise of hoodies under trench coats, white sneakers with suits and beanies for all occasions, formal dressing got a makeover – thanks to the introduction of streetwear into the grand fashion scene. public Streetwear is a form of casual dress, with elements of hip hop culture mixed with the surf and skate scene, and often inspired by Japanese style. It gained popularity in the 1990s when music and fashion were sold as a package, and the singers’ merchandise was more than a band name printed on a t-shirt, but rather statement pieces. designed to be fashionable. Well-known brands such as Supreme, Thrasher and Stssy have seen a huge increase in demand since streetwear crossed the limelight of the fashion world. Originally, these skate and surf brands are more popular than ever, with Supremes’ net worth valued at $ 1 billion in 2017. Supreme has stores in many cities from New York to Harajuku, Japan, with raffle tickets now being handed out for their popular stock drops to control inventory management for lucky customers who get their hands on a new coin from Supreme. Thrasher and Stssy aren’t just worn in skateparks or on the beach anymore. They are now considered statement pieces, with the clothes the epitome of cool and often mixed with more formal items such as a long trench coat or even tailored suit pants. Today, Stssy is widely known as the Chanel of streetwear. Fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh has had a huge role to play in the increasingly popular streetwear. Abloh founded his fashion brand Off-White in 2012, with t-shirts retailing around $ 250 each. Off-White is heavily influenced by Japanese street style: think neutral layered pieces and oversized hoodies, with the iconic logo often splashed onto the back of clothing or placed on the sleeve. Since then, the company has become a household name, as has Ablohs. Streetwear officially entered mainstream fashion when Virgil Abloh was appointed creative director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton in 2018. Abloh’s first exposure to Louis Vuitton was a far cry from what the brand was once known for: dark browns and undertones of camel, often elegant in craftsmanship and classy in appearance. Abloh made his Paris debut with a colorful show. The runway was a strip of rainbow hues, opening up with loose white suits to match white leather duffel bags. The collection continued to show bright green industrial vests with matching gloves, as well as brightly colored harnesses paired with matching bags. It was clear from that moment that Abloh was bringing his iconic streetwear looks with him to Louis Vuitton, and, for better or worse, menswear hasn’t been the same since.

