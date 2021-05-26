Gozoop wins digital creative mandate for Villain Lifestyle





Gozoop One of India’s leading integrated digital marketing companies has successfully won the digital functions of Villain Lifestyle, a menswear brand. Gozoop has taken the reins of social media management for the brand, as well as creative communication and influencer outreach. The company will help the brand develop a social media strategy that builds brand awareness and builds a strong social media community.

Villain is a men’s fashion and lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate the history of antagonists through products that are trendy, masculine and strong. The brand is founded by former Beardo bad boys, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, in partnership with the famous Rocking Star Yash from KGF. The trio came together to present the brand with a vision to make it a cool brand for young people, exclusively for men. Villain aims to make style statements more accessible and affordable for young people with a wide range of products such as perfumes, hoodies, t-shirts and more. This brand is perfect for all men who believe in style and preserving the vibe of their style!

Speaking on the collaboration, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO and co-founder of Gozoop said, “It has been a privilege to work alongside Ashutosh and his team while helping to build and evolve Beardo – from his early days to becoming a category leader. we look forward to leveraging our experience, expertise and the chemistry of our team to #BreakTheBox for the brand “

Speaking of the partnership, Ashutosh Valani, Co-Founder and Director, Villain Lifestyle said: With Gozoop, we look forward to creating a legacy for Villain bigger than ever. Having worked with them in the past, we know the type of unique solutions they provide and are confident that this partnership will be mutually exciting. We trust them to do their best for the brand and are ready to launch kickass campaigns with them!

