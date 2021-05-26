Cowgirl Golf Advances To NCAA Finals In Dominant Fashion





Isabella Fierro cried out and started running towards Rina Tatematsu; the Cowgirls are heading to the NCAA Finals. The Oklahoma State Women’s Golf Team defeated Defending National Champion Duke 5-0-0 in the NCAA Championship Semifinals on Tuesday night at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona to advance to Wednesday’s final . Freshman Tatematsu won the Cowgirls semi-final with a par 16 putt to win 3 and 2 over Duke’s Phoebe Brinker. Fierro, who had previously beaten Erica Shepherd 2 & 1, flew off to hug Tatematsu in celebration. “As soon as she put the putt I literally couldn’t hold back,” said Fierro. “I just ran over to her, and I was like, ‘Hey Rina, we did it.’ She said, “Really? I grabbed her, and I could just feel the way she was holding me, like the way she was hugging me, she was doing it so hard. “I was like, you know what, it’s great. This is why we practice. Like, I’m here. I can’t even explain the experience in this situation, but it was fair, I mean I won’t forget this moment in my entire life. Sophomore Maja Stark set the tone for OSU, beating Duke’s Gina Kim 4 and 3. Stark was one of two Cowgirls (joining Tatematsu) to finish the individual stroke play portion of the tournament tied for 12th with a 1 of 289 in four rounds. The Big 12 Cowgirls beat SEC champion Auburn in the quarterfinals earlier in the day, winning 4-1-0. Sophomore Isabella Fierro won the semi-final after 19 holes against Megan Schofill. Elsewhere in the tournament, Stanford dominated stroke play, finishing 13 shots ahead of second-placed Duke. However, these two schools are now closed. Stanford fell to Arizona 3-2-0 in the match play quarterfinals. OSU finished third with a team score of 5 out of 1,157. This is the Cowgirls’ first NCAA Championship appearance since 2016 and just their third in the past decade. They never won an NCAA title and, like Berry Tramel highlighted on Tuesday, it would be the first time that an OSU women’s team (in any sport) has won an NCAA championship. A funny thing about OSU’s lineup is that the five women are all from different countries, none of which are from the United States: Stark (Sweden), Fierro (Mexico), Lianna Bailey (England), Tatematsu ( Thailand) and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (Austrailia). Of this group, Bailey is the only male in the upper class, and she is just a junior. It’s also just the second season for coach Greg Robertson at the helm. Robertson is an OSU alumnus and four-time MAC Coach of the Year at Kent State. following The Cowgirls face Ole Miss in the final on Wednesday. The Rebels were fourth in stroke play and beat Texas and Arizona in match play en route to the final.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos