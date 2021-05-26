Fashion
10 dressy outfits and sandals for when the sun finally shines
I’m aware I’m going to sound like a complete English cliché when I say this, but seriously what has happened with the weather this week? I know we should have low expectations for the British summer, but the torrential downpours poke fun at the hot weather staples that patiently wait in the wings of my wardrobe. It also doesn’t help that I have a growing list of summer events fill out my journal now that the lockdown rules are easing. I’ll say this now: I categorically refuse to wear a winter coat at the wedding I’m attending in August.
But, in the meantime, I’m just going to have to make do with my imagination and the evasion abilities of online window shopping. And of course, NET TO WEAR is the first place I’m going to go. After 12 months of sweatpants and sheepskin slippers, I’ll take any excuse to don a fancy dress and sandals, so that’s what mostly makes up my current wishlist. I generally like to balance formal silhouettes with more casual styles, so my range of dreamy outfits is an eclectic mix of bright paint box colors paired with classic tan sandals, clean linen minis accented with wedge heels and sandals. ditzy flowers balanced by raffia mules.
Brands at the top of my wishlist include Rejina Pyo, who can always be counted on for a versatile occasion dress that feels classy but not overly formal, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, whose patchwork midi brings a modern twist to the flowers. classics, and maybe a little Victoria Beckham, in the form of a jaw-dropping cutout yellow maxi. The best thing? All of these dresses can be so easily dressed up with strappy stiletto heels as they can be connected with a chunky flat sandal. Scroll down to view and purchase my definitive selection of outfits and sandals that I’ll dream of until the sun decides to make an appearance.
1. Midi Dress + Chunky Flat
Rejina Pyo Celeste + Net Sustain organic cotton-poplin midi dress (695)
Jw Anderson Leather slides with chains (465)
2. Maxi + Color-Pop floral heels
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Toru floral-print stretch-crepe and velvet dress (595)
Manolo Blahnik Gable buckled suede mules (595)
3. White A-Line + Tan slides
Proenza Schouler Ruffled and gathered cotton-poplin dress (815)
Loewe Anagram woven-leather slides (795)
4. Green Midi + White platforms
Molly goddard Hilary cotton long dress (680)
Prada 130 platform sandals in patent leather (645)
5. Mini + linen espadrilles
Jacquemus Open-back draped linen mini dress (440)
Castaris Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles (85)
6. Mini + Fisherman lace-up sandals
Loewe Linen and cotton blend short dress (925)
Emme parsons Ernest leather sandals (460)
7. Dress with smocked straps + raffia mules
Loretta Caponi Bianca ruffled smocked printed cotton-voile midi dress (400)
Bottega Veneta Braided raffia mules (780)
8. Floral dress with long sleeves + strappy heels
Saint Laurent Belted floral-print silk-chiffon midi dress (2555)
Jimmy choo Maelie 70 leather sandals (450)
9. LBD + square toe sandals
Givenchy Short dress in guipure lace in a wool blend (1735)
Khaite Georgia satin mules (530)
10. Maxi with cutouts + flat shoes with laces
Victoria beckham Cutout ruched jersey maxi dress (1290)
Door & Pair Leather sandals (195)
Then, I always wear these 2 styles of trainers with dresses
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
