Thom Browne Men’s Resort 2022 – WWD

Men in monochrome plaid miniskirts and tights could be an reach for many designers. But Thom Browne is not just any designer.

On Wednesday, Browne unveiled a men’s resort collection full of classic tailored clothing references blended perfectly with skirts, dresses and other traditionally feminine silhouettes.

The result was an offer that was both familiar and fresh. “I still see references to the suit I made 20 years ago,” Browne said of the skinny gray suits that put him on the map two decades ago, adding: “It’s really important for me to show how the collection has evolved. “

Browne continued, “Over the past three or four years, I’ve explored the idea of ​​putting men in stereotypical women’s clothing. It has become normal for me. There are almost as many skirts and dresses as there are pants in this collection. It looks natural, fair and authentic in the collection. “

While silhouettes can blur gender lines, Browne has opted for more traditional fabrics such as gingham, madras plaid, seersucker, intarsia, and cotton-linen blends. He said he uses the fabrics as “a tool” to allow the collection to be “provocative”. They are all based on really classic models. This is how I like to anchor these ideas. “

But they are also a testament to his appreciation for true American sportswear, and by using it in more fitted clothing, Browne is able to transform formal and casual clothing in a unique way.

“I have no interest in designing a casual collection,” he said. “The idea of ​​casual clothes is just not that interesting.”

Instead, he seeks to come up with a new approach to tailoring that combines the two. This attitude also illustrates the way Browne is thinking right now. “It’s a story of my fight against the idea that everything has to be so dressed,” he said.

But if the collection was dressy, it was still playful, with propellers on hats and bags in the shape of planes – as well as its Dachshund bags, some of which were stretched or shrunk this time around.

He also played with the proportions in some of the clothes, such as the “obnoxiously short skirts” and oversized ponchos. He offered a wide variety of hats, from buckets to toppers. Although Browne’s hats started out as mere conceptual props for his runway shows, they have since grown into a decent business for the brand. “We have a pretty good hat business in our stores,” he says.

He also designed some interesting shoes, including a duck boot, a rubber rain boot and a hiking boot based on the idea of ​​an old cross-country ski boot, he said.

All in all, the range hit every brand in a Thom Browne collection. And while it wasn’t shown on the catwalk this time, the designer said the plan was to show the men and women together during New York Fashion Week in September before bringing the men back to Paris in January.

“We’re going to be physical in Paris in January,” he said, adding that he was delighted to be able to travel to Europe to create this collection. “One of the best things was being able to go to Europe to see it, film it, experience it in person,” he said. “The idea of ​​our lives coming back is so refreshing and I wanted this collection to feel the same.”