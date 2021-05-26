Fashion
Thom Browne Men’s Resort 2022 – WWD
Men in monochrome plaid miniskirts and tights could be an reach for many designers. But Thom Browne is not just any designer.
On Wednesday, Browne unveiled a men’s resort collection full of classic tailored clothing references blended perfectly with skirts, dresses and other traditionally feminine silhouettes.
The result was an offer that was both familiar and fresh. “I still see references to the suit I made 20 years ago,” Browne said of the skinny gray suits that put him on the map two decades ago, adding: “It’s really important for me to show how the collection has evolved. “
Browne continued, “Over the past three or four years, I’ve explored the idea of putting men in stereotypical women’s clothing. It has become normal for me. There are almost as many skirts and dresses as there are pants in this collection. It looks natural, fair and authentic in the collection. “
While silhouettes can blur gender lines, Browne has opted for more traditional fabrics such as gingham, madras plaid, seersucker, intarsia, and cotton-linen blends. He said he uses the fabrics as “a tool” to allow the collection to be “provocative”. They are all based on really classic models. This is how I like to anchor these ideas. “
But they are also a testament to his appreciation for true American sportswear, and by using it in more fitted clothing, Browne is able to transform formal and casual clothing in a unique way.
“I have no interest in designing a casual collection,” he said. “The idea of casual clothes is just not that interesting.”
Instead, he seeks to come up with a new approach to tailoring that combines the two. This attitude also illustrates the way Browne is thinking right now. “It’s a story of my fight against the idea that everything has to be so dressed,” he said.
But if the collection was dressy, it was still playful, with propellers on hats and bags in the shape of planes – as well as its Dachshund bags, some of which were stretched or shrunk this time around.
He also played with the proportions in some of the clothes, such as the “obnoxiously short skirts” and oversized ponchos. He offered a wide variety of hats, from buckets to toppers. Although Browne’s hats started out as mere conceptual props for his runway shows, they have since grown into a decent business for the brand. “We have a pretty good hat business in our stores,” he says.
He also designed some interesting shoes, including a duck boot, a rubber rain boot and a hiking boot based on the idea of an old cross-country ski boot, he said.
All in all, the range hit every brand in a Thom Browne collection. And while it wasn’t shown on the catwalk this time, the designer said the plan was to show the men and women together during New York Fashion Week in September before bringing the men back to Paris in January.
“We’re going to be physical in Paris in January,” he said, adding that he was delighted to be able to travel to Europe to create this collection. “One of the best things was being able to go to Europe to see it, film it, experience it in person,” he said. “The idea of our lives coming back is so refreshing and I wanted this collection to feel the same.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]