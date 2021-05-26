Ready-to-wear explores the fashion of Saint-Louis, from the beginnings of the fur trade to shoe empires to the invention of the juniors

Valerie Battle Kienzle has researched and written all kinds of stuff during her career, writing newspaper articles, corporate communications and books.

But deep down, the Weldon Spring, Missouri resident admits he’s a history buff.

Valerie Battle Kienzle and Reedy Press Valerie Battle Kienzle (left) spent around five years finishing her new book on the history of fashion in St. Louis.

All that’s history, I’m gonna go to a rabbit hole, said Kienzle Saint-Louis live. My mind has questions and I love to find answers to questions.

It was after moving to the Saint-Louis area decades ago that she began to wonder about a particular part of Gateway City’s history: its important role in the fashion world. This is the subject of his book Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis, recently published by Reedy Press.

The fact that Kienzles’ husband is a third-generation work shoe distributor himself is part of what led her to the subject in the first place. Her great-grandfather worked for a shoe company that is now the downtown City Museum along Washington Avenue, once a bustling shoe and clothing industry known as Shoe Street USA. And now Kienzles’ son and son-in-law also work in the footwear business.

On the Tuesday show, Kienzle joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss what she found most fascinating while researching her new book. The colorful 214-page hardcover volume lasted about five years and is filled with vintage illustrations and advertisements as well as written history.

Kienzles’ account highlights the central role of the early St. Louis fur trade in a key location along the Mississippi River.

Valerie Battle Kienzle A 1920s Red Goose Shoes advertising card is one of the many visual pleasures of “Prêt-à-porter: A History of the Footwear and Clothing Industries in St. Louis”.

From a transportation perspective and as the railroads came into being in the 1800s, St. Louis was basically in the middle of the country, so it was a great place, the author explained. Lots of furs supplied from the west and this led to the production of leather, the production of shoes. There was cotton, there was wool, and that helped the clothing industry.

While the fur trade in St. Louis had declined in the second half of the 20th century, Kienzle noted that there is a secret place where locals and visitors can still spot it: inside the hotel Drury Plaza, on 4th and Market streets. .

If you walk into the lobby, it was once [the] International Fur Exchange Building. And it’s really pretty, very amazing, she said. And unfortunately, many of the old fur warehouses and places were part of the land clearing that took place when the Gateway Arch was in the planning stage. Most of them no longer exist.

But St. Louis ‘fashion legacy extends far beyond fur, and Kienzles’ book also traces the shoe industry, which until the 1870s was mostly centered in Boston, before George Warren Brown, who had connections both on the East Coast and in St. Louis, doesn’t shake. the scene.

He thought, Hmm, the rivers here, there is all this fur, there are materials, there are resources why can’t we have production here in the Midwest in a central location? Kienzle said. He is therefore really responsible for bringing this production to Saint-Louis and making it grow, for what it has become.

At one time, the city was home to 21 shoe and boot companies. In the case of the Brown Shoe Co., a chance connection to the 1904 World’s Fair would lead to one of the company’s great successes: Buster Brown shoes.

There was a cartoonist named Richard Outcault, and he did a Sunday cartoon [character] called Buster Brown and his dog Tige, Kienzle explained. George Warren Brown approached him and told him that he would like to obtain a license to use this image, this product. Mr. Brown also had a little factory at the I think it was the manufacturers building there at the World’s Fair. So they came to an agreement and Buster Brown joined forces with this new line of children’s shoes.

That deal led to a traveling show that brought the cartoon characters of Buster and Stem to life for decades to market the shoes.

The past, present and future of Saint-Louis fashion Listen to host Sarah Fenske speak with local author Valerie Battle Kienzle

He was a small individual, he was not a child, but in costume he looked like a child, Kienzle explained. He and a dog they named Tige took a train trip across the country to promote the shoes. They have become very popular [and] were treated like celebrities everywhere they went.

On the clothing side, Saint-Louis can boast of being the place where the junior market was invented in the first half of the 20th century. Kienzle said fine arts students at the University of Washington had a lot to do with it.

Some of the student’s costume and clothing designs caught the eye of Irving Sorger, the merchandising manager for one of the local department stores at the time.

He saw some of these drawings from some of the Wash U students, and he was just impressed with them, Kienzle said. Until then, there was no distinction: if you were a young woman, a teenager or if you were [in your] 50, 60, 70, the clothes were basically the same.

And let’s just say, maybe younger women are tired of looking messy? And so Mr. Sorger saw these styles … made markups, and they sold out instantly. And he knew he was on to something, as at one point people from New York and California were coming here twice a year to see what the latest styles of junior clothing would be for next season.

Kienzles’ book is available at various local bookstores as well as the books website , where 25% of the book’s profits go to support local emerging designers , as well as fashion education and awareness through the St. Louis Fashion Fund.

The author has several upcoming local book events, including a virtual presentation of the St. Louis County Library at 7 p.m. on June 10 and another with the Saint-Louis Public Library at 1 p.m. on June 19, as well as book signing sessions at local bookstores.