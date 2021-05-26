What winner Minju Kim is up to after the show

Minju Kim was the first and only winner of Next In Fashion. Since the show, she has built a respectable career and launched a line of products.

Fans ofNextin Modeare still sad that the series ended after one season, but they will be happy to know that the winner of the first season, Minju Kim, is doing well today. Appearing on Next in fashion definitely boosted his career. She has an exclusive new fashion line, and ALAND American Dream is hosting her latest launch,Mbrary byMinjuKim.The release date for this launch was Friday, May 14. She hosted an Instagram promotional event to commemorate the event.

A native of South Korea, Minju made a name for himself in the series with his bubbly demeanor, honorable attitude to his competitors, and love for large prints. Her parents encouraged her to study design and she graduated from the Samsung Art & Design Institute. On Next in Fashion, Minju bonded with Chinese designer Angela Chen and theyput together some of the best team looks, like the “Dragon Princess” team, with a pose. They weren’t happy with having to work individually, and they were even less happy when Angela was eliminated. As she lost her partner, Minju was determined to show that she could win a fashion contest while facing very mixed emotions. She ended the series by telling judges Tan France and Alexa Chung that the show was over, sitting down and bidding viewers a huge farewell.

Since winning the show, Minju has used the $ 250,000 prize to expand her career. ALAN American Dream has teamed up with Minju Kim to release a new clothing line calledMbary. It includes the “Eye of the Hero” set, which includes unique eco-friendly bags and fun t-shirts. Minju and CEO Ken Downing announced the launch at an Instagram event on May 14, and they spoke about his inspiration and reasons for his current leadership. The main American Dream store is located in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Interested customers can purchase Minju’s designs, including dresses and shirts, online. They’re not budget clothes, but they have a designer label and the pieces showcase her love of bold prints. Some of Minju’s best responses to the challenges Tan and Alexa posed were to step out of her comfort zone by focusing more on form than color. Tan knows how to challenge yourself in fashion, having grown up on a similar journey. He designed clothes before joining the Fab Five.

On the show, Minju had a knack for tweaking aspects of reality TV. She was also good at hiding any competitive spirit. She wanted to focus on the challenge rather than trying to convince people. Minju only needed her friendship with Angela and the affirmation that she was good.

It’s interesting to wonder what Minju Kim’s life would have been like if she had gone to art school to learn the art of creating cartoons, instead of focusing on fashion design. She wanted to become a designer, but her parents encouraged her to study fashion instead. Had she gone in that direction, Minju might have won an Eisner Prize for a Graphic Novel, or maybe even a Genius Fellowship for her work. She thanks her parents for helping her make a choice and for recognizing her talent with textiles. Tan and Alexa agreed.

We hope that Netflix will be releasedNext in fashion season 2, with safety procedures in place for the pandemic.With the streaming fate of Project track in the air (even representatives for Hulu-Live were left ambiguous about whether viewers will be able to find the show), there is a dearth of fashion design-focused reality shows. Fans want to see people cut fabric or design their own prints and render them on satin. Without Next in fashion, there is one less fashion reality show that can provide opportunities for a potential designer.

