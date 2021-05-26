Fashion
Jurnee Smollett and Kaley Cuoco stylists plan 2021 Emmys fashion
At this year’s Virtual Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco channeled Cinderella in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown and Cynthia Erivo grabbed attention in neon Valentino Couture. But on the same show, Jason Sudeikis donned a tie-dye hoodie and Jodie Foster accepted her prize wearing Prada pajamas. The dichotomy continued at the SAG Awards: Daniel Kaluuya rocked Louis Vuitton pajamas, while Leslie Odom Jr. debuted in a rainbow Berluti suit. Emma Corrin teamed her Prada dress with combat boots, and Jurnee Smollett brought the glamor in a Zuhair Murad dress.
But as the world continued to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars instituted a “no zoom” and “no jeans” rule, bringing everyone to Union Station in Los Angeles or across the country. other hubs around the world in person. Now, all eyes are on what the Television Academy is going to plan for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September, and what the stylists of the nominated talent are going to put in place for the show afterwards.
“We saw a huge range of people, from people in sweatshirts and pajamas to big red carpet dresses,” says Smollett stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn. Although she noticed “fun, silky ensembles” and casual evening wear even before the pandemic, she believes that now “people are going to be happy to bring complete looks.”
With “Lovecraft Country” star Smollett, Mandelkorn explores masculine style, from the Bella Freud suit to oversized men’s shirts. “Her character, Leti Lewis, is a strong, feminine personality and has a bit of tomboy energy, so we wanted to fit her in,” she says.
Smollett’s emerald dress Alexandre Vauthier at the NAACP Image Awards nodded at her green suit in “that iconic scene where the Leti takes a bat and starts smashing.” [cars]. They ended the winter congratulatory season with the dramatic Murad dress at SAG because their approach was, “Let’s bring some of that high fashion fun” because everyone needs it now.
Also showing a glamorous side to pantsuits, Tracee Ellis Ross wore an oversized Schiaparelli look to the Image Awards, Elle Fanning shone in a Gucci ensemble at the SAG ceremony and Cuoco from “The Flight Attendant” chose a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana suit. for the Critics’ Congratulations to the choice.
“Kaley is still drawn to costume, but I wanted to take it to the next level,” says Cuoco stylist Brad Goreski. “I loved the jeweled lapels.”
For the SAG Awards, Cuoco changed things up with a hot pink Prabal Gurung dress. “Kaley wanted to have fun. It was his only direction, ”says Goreski. “I wanted to show different sides of her style: she loves a princess dress, a costume and a rose, so we did it all.”
Goreski says the pandemic has positively impacted the rewards fashion: “Celebrities have been more adventurous and there has been more risk taking.”
And that’s true for men, too: John Boyega wrapped a Louis Vuitton shawl around his Critics’ Choice look, and Jared Leto flaunted a lavender Gucci suit with a scarf for the SAG Awards. At the Oscars, Colman Domingo was shocked in hot pink Versace, LaKeith Stanfield wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and Odom wore a Brioni tuxedo in 24k gold thread.
Odom stylist Avo Yermagyan has sought to make a statement with each award look.
“I wanted to reflect what he was doing with his performances because they were all so powerful, either [the nomination] is for his role in ‘Hamilton’ or ‘One Night in Miami’, ”he said.
Odom’s Ruffle Collar Celine Shirt at Critics ‘Choice Awards nodded to “Hamilton”, and they referred to the’ 60s series “One Night in Miami” at the Globes with a wool suit Valentino. “Their haute couture collection was very fluid and I love that men are adopting it this year,” Yermagyan says. “We saw bolder choices, brighter colors and a more confident side
men’s dressing.
Goreski is looking forward to more inventive fashion at the Emmys, and Mandelkorn expects people to do whatever they can.
“I think we’re going to see dresses and colors, sparkles and jewelry. It’s the start of the Roaring Twenties, ”she says. “The energy is going to be really high and that will reflect in the clothes.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]