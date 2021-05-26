Jurnee Smollett and Kaley Cuoco stylists plan 2021 Emmys fashion

At this year’s Virtual Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco channeled Cinderella in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown and Cynthia Erivo grabbed attention in neon Valentino Couture. But on the same show, Jason Sudeikis donned a tie-dye hoodie and Jodie Foster accepted her prize wearing Prada pajamas. The dichotomy continued at the SAG Awards: Daniel Kaluuya rocked Louis Vuitton pajamas, while Leslie Odom Jr. debuted in a rainbow Berluti suit. Emma Corrin teamed her Prada dress with combat boots, and Jurnee Smollett brought the glamor in a Zuhair Murad dress.

But as the world continued to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars instituted a “no zoom” and “no jeans” rule, bringing everyone to Union Station in Los Angeles or across the country. other hubs around the world in person. Now, all eyes are on what the Television Academy is going to plan for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September, and what the stylists of the nominated talent are going to put in place for the show afterwards.

“We saw a huge range of people, from people in sweatshirts and pajamas to big red carpet dresses,” says Smollett stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn. Although she noticed “fun, silky ensembles” and casual evening wear even before the pandemic, she believes that now “people are going to be happy to bring complete looks.”

With “Lovecraft Country” star Smollett, Mandelkorn explores masculine style, from the Bella Freud suit to oversized men’s shirts. “Her character, Leti Lewis, is a strong, feminine personality and has a bit of tomboy energy, so we wanted to fit her in,” she says.

Smollett’s emerald dress Alexandre Vauthier at the NAACP Image Awards nodded at her green suit in “that iconic scene where the Leti takes a bat and starts smashing.” [cars]. They ended the winter congratulatory season with the dramatic Murad dress at SAG because their approach was, “Let’s bring some of that high fashion fun” because everyone needs it now.

Also showing a glamorous side to pantsuits, Tracee Ellis Ross wore an oversized Schiaparelli look to the Image Awards, Elle Fanning shone in a Gucci ensemble at the SAG ceremony and Cuoco from “The Flight Attendant” chose a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana suit. for the Critics’ Congratulations to the choice.

“Kaley is still drawn to costume, but I wanted to take it to the next level,” says Cuoco stylist Brad Goreski. “I loved the jeweled lapels.”

For the SAG Awards, Cuoco changed things up with a hot pink Prabal Gurung dress. “Kaley wanted to have fun. It was his only direction, ”says Goreski. “I wanted to show different sides of her style: she loves a princess dress, a costume and a rose, so we did it all.”

Goreski says the pandemic has positively impacted the rewards fashion: “Celebrities have been more adventurous and there has been more risk taking.”

And that’s true for men, too: John Boyega wrapped a Louis Vuitton shawl around his Critics’ Choice look, and Jared Leto flaunted a lavender Gucci suit with a scarf for the SAG Awards. At the Oscars, Colman Domingo was shocked in hot pink Versace, LaKeith Stanfield wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and Odom wore a Brioni tuxedo in 24k gold thread.

Odom stylist Avo Yermagyan has sought to make a statement with each award look.

“I wanted to reflect what he was doing with his performances because they were all so powerful, either [the nomination] is for his role in ‘Hamilton’ or ‘One Night in Miami’, ”he said.

Odom’s Ruffle Collar Celine Shirt at Critics ‘Choice Awards nodded to “Hamilton”, and they referred to the’ 60s series “One Night in Miami” at the Globes with a wool suit Valentino. “Their haute couture collection was very fluid and I love that men are adopting it this year,” Yermagyan says. “We saw bolder choices, brighter colors and a more confident side

men’s dressing.

Goreski is looking forward to more inventive fashion at the Emmys, and Mandelkorn expects people to do whatever they can.

“I think we’re going to see dresses and colors, sparkles and jewelry. It’s the start of the Roaring Twenties, ”she says. “The energy is going to be really high and that will reflect in the clothes.”