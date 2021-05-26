Fashion
Fashion Jews of Philly: David Schwartz
This is the latest edition of the Jews of Philly Fashion, introducing you to the chosen few who dress our city. They can mix wool and linen, but they have strong opinions on mixing stripes with flowers. In this space, talk well to designers, sellers, buyers, influencers, models and more. This week, we spoke with David Schwartz.
For over 90 years, Sophy Curson has been one of Philadelphia’s premier women’s boutiques, a Rittenhouse Square mainstay that has weathered every storm imaginable.
And for over 30 of those years, David Schwartz helped steer the ship, starting with a summer rental in inventory to do, in his words, everything. (Technically speaking, he’s vice president, while his mother, Susan, niece of the store’s namesake, is president.)
Receive the Jewish exhibitor’s newsletter by email and never miss our best stories
We do not share data with third party providers.
Free registration
Schwartz, 54, believes that for all the forays online shopping has made into his family’s business, there is simply nothing to replace the care of a knowledgeable sales associate who speaks to you in person. .
What they don’t talk about in direct-to-consumer and instant Instagram purchases is that at the end of the day you really have to try on the piece, especially with dresses like I sell, Schwartz said.
Schwartz, a graduate of William Penn Charter School and Kenyon College, first joined the family business in 1988. Hed previously worked a few summers between school, but it was not until that year that Schwartz moved on. joins his mother at the store.
He loved what he found there, the chance to help the women of Philadelphia find something they thought would set them apart. Even though the store has been passed down from generation to generation, with tastes in this or that amount and decreasing with the seasons, there is a shared sensibility among the family members who run the store, Schwartz believes. It’s not just the color, style, or material, though Schwartz believes his purchases would appeal to his long-gone elders, but a shared sense of what their customers want.
The women of Philadelphia, the women of the main line, they know what they like. They don’t have to be trendy, Schwartz said. They like pretty clothes. Everyone asked me, how did I do it? I say, if I put nice clothes in the window, people come in.
What’s the last book you read?
Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie, by Carly Simon. It’s about Carlys’ friendship with Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
Which clothing trend would you like to see return?
There are so many of them, but the trend that I wait for millennials to find out is shoulder pads.
Can the Sixers win it all this year?
Of course.
What can’t you believe you were wearing?
There is a picture of me at age 5 wearing a turtleneck and short shorts with knee socks.
What’s the worst thing you’ve watched in quarantine?
I watch Real Housewives before and after my forties. This is my most embarrassing type of show.
Can dogs love?
Absolutely.
What clothing should the most people wear?
Of them. In the summer hats to protect the head and face from the sun, and in the winter I love oversized boxy sweaters.
What kind of people do you admire?
I love Sarah Jessica Parker, especially when dressed by Patricia Field. For men, Andy Cohen on Bravo is my other favorite.
Best neighborhood of Philadelphia Cream?
It’s difficult. It’s a link between Rittenhouse Square, where I work, and Society Hill, where I grew up.
What talent would you most like to have?
I wish my singing voice was better.
[email protected]; 215-832-0740
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]