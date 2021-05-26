Fashion Jews of Philly: David Schwartz

This is the latest edition of the Jews of Philly Fashion, introducing you to the chosen few who dress our city. They can mix wool and linen, but they have strong opinions on mixing stripes with flowers. In this space, talk well to designers, sellers, buyers, influencers, models and more. This week, we spoke with David Schwartz.

For over 90 years, Sophy Curson has been one of Philadelphia’s premier women’s boutiques, a Rittenhouse Square mainstay that has weathered every storm imaginable.

And for over 30 of those years, David Schwartz helped steer the ship, starting with a summer rental in inventory to do, in his words, everything. (Technically speaking, he’s vice president, while his mother, Susan, niece of the store’s namesake, is president.)

Schwartz, 54, believes that for all the forays online shopping has made into his family’s business, there is simply nothing to replace the care of a knowledgeable sales associate who speaks to you in person. .

What they don’t talk about in direct-to-consumer and instant Instagram purchases is that at the end of the day you really have to try on the piece, especially with dresses like I sell, Schwartz said.

Schwartz, a graduate of William Penn Charter School and Kenyon College, first joined the family business in 1988. Hed previously worked a few summers between school, but it was not until that year that Schwartz moved on. joins his mother at the store.

He loved what he found there, the chance to help the women of Philadelphia find something they thought would set them apart. Even though the store has been passed down from generation to generation, with tastes in this or that amount and decreasing with the seasons, there is a shared sensibility among the family members who run the store, Schwartz believes. It’s not just the color, style, or material, though Schwartz believes his purchases would appeal to his long-gone elders, but a shared sense of what their customers want.

The women of Philadelphia, the women of the main line, they know what they like. They don’t have to be trendy, Schwartz said. They like pretty clothes. Everyone asked me, how did I do it? I say, if I put nice clothes in the window, people come in.

What’s the last book you read?

Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie, by Carly Simon. It’s about Carlys’ friendship with Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Which clothing trend would you like to see return?

There are so many of them, but the trend that I wait for millennials to find out is shoulder pads.

Can the Sixers win it all this year?

Of course.

What can’t you believe you were wearing?

There is a picture of me at age 5 wearing a turtleneck and short shorts with knee socks.

What’s the worst thing you’ve watched in quarantine?

I watch Real Housewives before and after my forties. This is my most embarrassing type of show.

Can dogs love?

Absolutely.

What clothing should the most people wear?

Of them. In the summer hats to protect the head and face from the sun, and in the winter I love oversized boxy sweaters.

What kind of people do you admire?

I love Sarah Jessica Parker, especially when dressed by Patricia Field. For men, Andy Cohen on Bravo is my other favorite.

Best neighborhood of Philadelphia Cream?

It’s difficult. It’s a link between Rittenhouse Square, where I work, and Society Hill, where I grew up.

What talent would you most like to have?

I wish my singing voice was better.

