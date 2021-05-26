Ariana Grande’s wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute





The Grammy Award-winning singer married real estate Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, Calif. On May 15, according to late Instagram posts noting the date. Fans of the pop star will recognize that the lyrics to Grande’s hit song “thank u, next” announced that “Someday I’ll be walking down the aisle, holding my mom’s hand.” This prediction would have come true – with a twist. According to Vogue magazineGrande’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her daughter alongside Ed Butera, the father of the bride, with fewer than 20 guests in attendance.

The groom wore a Tom Ford suit. Grande said “I do” in a wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute. As the story goes, Grande and Vera Wang – famous fashion designer and former Vogue alumnus – decided that Wang would create the future look for Grande’s wedding a few years ago at the Met Gala. After Gomez’s proposal in December 2020, Wang kept his promise. “Grande’s custom lily white silk charmeuse empire-waist column dress accented with a sculpted neckline, exposed strappy closure and plunging back” is the fashion world. And brides are clamoring to copy the look. The bridal ensemble designed by Mimi Cuttrell is reminiscent of some of the outfit worn by Audrey Hepburn as Jo Stockton in the 1957 film “Funny Face”. It’s an easy comparison to draw – Grande accessorized her signature high ponytail hairstyle with a shoulder-length pleated veil with a satin bow reminiscent of Hepburn on screen. MORE FROM AMBER ELLIOTT: From Miss Texas USA to Ms. Tafelski, Logan Lester ties the knot at Tiny Boxwoods Molly Moorkamp, ​​a women’s ready-to-wear brand focused on festive second-hand pieces, sells a similar veil for $ 525. Grande’s wedding attire reminded other fashion authorities of another iconic bride. “The first person that comes to mind is the infamous image of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy,” said Luvi Wheelock, owner of Casa de Novia Bridal Couture. “I don’t think it’s a trend. I think it’s the most classic look that dates back decades.” When Bessette-Kennedy married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996, her wedding dress designer and former Calvin Klein colleague Narcisco Rodriguez became an overnight sensation. And her dress in understated silk charmeuse too. The silhouette marked a departure from the voluminous prom dress styles that were popular at the time – as was Grande’s clean look, which seems appropriate for an intimate home wedding as the world recovers from the pandemic. coronavirus. “It was perfect then, it’s perfect now and will be forever,” Wheelock said of the now timeless silhouette. She also has a theory as to why Grande teamed up with Wang. “Vera Wang has always dressed celebrities because she was the one who revolutionized the bridal industry. I think celebrities look to her to create the best fit for the body.” Brides who wish to emulate Grande’s look on their own big day can go shopping Vera Wang Bridal collections at Wheelock store, Casa de Novia. For similar styles that are cheaper, try Azazie for options around $ 200.







