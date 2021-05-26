Fashion
$ 100 minimum, strict dress code at Philadelphia Restaurant Draw Twitters ire
The high cost of entering a Philadelphia restaurant is generating a buzz on Twitter, and no one is happy with it.
Steak 48 in Broad and Spruce streets requires a minimum of $ 100 per person in food and beverage purchases.
There is a minimum of $ 100 per person for food and drink for each person at your table to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service and atmosphere. This does not include taxes or tips. We look forward to welcoming you, the restaurants website said.
This caught the attention of The Most Real Podcast Ever, who lamented that there would be no more aperitif dates and footsteps photos when they posted a photo on Twitter of a panel with the same information. This quickly caused the restaurant, and the price, go viral.
Steak 48, which also has locations in Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte, NC, also has the $ 100 minimum at its Chicago restaurant. The four restaurants also have a strict dress code, which does not include any men’s hat of any kind, any men’s tank top or sleeveless shirt, and any clothing considered excessively revealing.
The minimum of $ 100 seems recent, because an archived version of the Steak 48s website from March 1 does not show any reference to it.
Steak 48 opened its Philadelphia site in September 2020, after a five-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted when it opened that the average check per person was $ 120 including tax and tip.
The restaurant chain did not respond to criticism it received online Wednesday afternoon.
