Costume designer ‘Cruella’ on the fashion behind a Disney villain





Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and extravagant sartorial statements, but how her black and white looks were born is a story in itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the origin story of the Disney villain in the new live-action feature “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who is also an executive producer), a young orphan at the quick-witted and fashion-obsessed. in the 1970s in London. The nascent talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as the revengeful anti-hero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in “101 Dalmatians” in 1996. Gillespie brought in Jenny Beavan to bring Estella and the Baroness Fashion Face-to-Face to life, a feat the two-time Oscar-winning costume designer achieved with 47 costume changes for Cruella and 33 for the Baroness – the biggest project Beavan has worked on to date. “I was in the ’70s, so I remember the feelings and the looks a lot, and where we got the clothes – Portobello and vintage markets and everything,” says Beavan, who chose to base the film in the forms of the time. (think pinched waist, exaggerated flares and oversized cuffs). “I found that if I exaggerated the excesses of the ’70s, it started to look more like a costume than clothes,” she adds. Beavan stayed the course with Cruella’s iconic color palette, adding shades of gray and pops of red – a stark contrast to that of flamboyant-haired young Estella, whose DIY punk aesthetic is inspired by the singer. German new wave Nina Hagen, says Beavan. For the Baroness, Beavan chose a more old-fashioned route, inspired by Dior with a wardrobe of warm browns and gold, punctuated by turbans, taffeta and ‘duchess satins with a little sparkle that you could almost sculpt. “, she says. Several fashion moments in the film were dictated by the script, which provided Beavan with a frame as she tackled each look. At the Baroness’ Black and White Ball, one of the film’s three main galas, Cruella arrives in a scarlet gown bought from a thrift store, set in a white cape that ignites. Later, she dons a voluminous dress made from newspapers splashed with headlines about the conflicting Cruella and Baroness as she steps out of a dump truck. (“I loved making this dress,” Beavan says.) Another standout look: Cruella’s sweeping gown that covers the Baroness’s car with its oversized train as Cruella stands on top of the vehicle. “I think at one point I saw 12 people sitting around the table – students and interns – hand stitching petals,” Beavan says of the tedious piece made at Shepperton Studios in the Kingdom. – United, where the majority of the costumes were made. Other less laborious but equally powerful scenes include the Baroness’ Marie-Antoinette-themed ball, which Estella attends as a child. “It wasn’t that hard to do,” says Beavan. “There’s a lot of 18th century costume house stuff. Paired with jewelry, makeup and accessories from the 1960s, “you can turn it into something that’s not just a costume. You can do more of his period. I thought it was really fun and very possible.







