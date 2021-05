Thom Browne unveils Resort 2022 collection for men

For its 2022 men’s resort offering, Thom Browne fuses tradition with a provocateur mingling sharp-cut evening wear and timeless fabrics with silhouettes celebrating traditionally feminine elements. Over the past three or four years, I’ve explored the idea of ​​putting men in stereotypical women’s clothing, ”Browne said.WWD. “It has become normal for me. There are almost as many skirts and dresses as there are pants in this collection. It looks natural and fair and authentic in the collection. The genre-scrambling range combines age-old American bag suits with whimsical pleated kilts and ponchos draped over high-end textiles, including gingham wool seersucker, madras checks, intarsia and cotton-linen blends. . The designer’s quintessential gray, white, black and navy tones encapsulate the line, while streaks of red draw attention throughout. Double-breasted plaid suit jackets pose in tandem with similarly dressed shorts and skirts, while expeditionary and monochrome assemblies let the accompanying sailor and propeller hats do the talking. “I have no interest in designing a casual collection,” he said. “The idea of ​​casual clothes is just not that interesting.” While formal, the collection still displays a whimsical youthfulness, a reiterated dachshund-shaped bag from Browne, Hector, is streamlined in a crisscross airplane construction, while kite and propeller plane designs are embellished. on suit jackets. Take a look at the full collection in the gallery above. Elsewhere in fashion, Kim Jones unveiled a sporty Dior Men’s resort 2022 range, fueled by the style codes of the brand’s former artistic director, Marc Bohan.

