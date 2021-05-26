Phil Mickelson enters Bryson-Brooks Twitter feud in hilarious way





Phil Mickelson won his career sixth major on Sunday. Getty Images A third wheel has now entered the Brooks Koepka v Bryson DeChambeau rivalry: Phil Mickelson. No, Mickelson doesn’t seem to have beef with anyone, but Lefty likes to stir the pot, which he did on Wednesday. First, let’s go back to Monday, when a video featuring Koepka seemingly annoyed at DeChambeau during last week’s PGA Championship went viral (before it was finally deleted). Conspiracy theories followed regarding exactly what Koepka was upset about. These two have a little story. Now, move forward until Wednesday, when the final edition of The Match was announced. It will be Mickelson and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady against DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who will face off in July. This led to a tweet from Koepka at DeChambeau’s partner. This tweet quickly created waves on social media, and apparently Mickelson, who has been having fun on Twitter the past few days, has seen it too. Mickelson is still fresh out of his 2021 PGA Championship victory, in which he defeated Koepka in their final match. Koepka had won PGAs in 2018 and 2019. Nineteen minutes after Koepka’s tweet to Rodgers, Mickelson responded. I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step back. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA Champion 🙂 – Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021 DeChambeau had been silent except for an Instagram comment on the viral video, but he also responded to Koepka. @BKoepka It’s nice to live without rent in your head! – Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021 Until the next chapter of this saga … Josh berhow Josh Berhow is the editor of GOLF.com. The Minnesota native earned a journalism degree from Minnesota State University at Mankato. You can reach him at [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos