Opening of the first men’s shelter for sex trafficking

DENTON, Texas The first “safe home” created for young men will welcome residents the first week of June. “Bob’s House of Hope” is the first shelter in the United States to house sexually abused men between the ages of 18 and 24.

This peaceful haven is a dream come true for Bob Williams, the founder of the group home. Six to eight men will be able to live in peace surrounded by a support network of more than 20 organizations that hope to bring stability to the lives of young men. For Williams however, the new home is a resource he once wished he could turn to.

“I tell everyone I’m one of the lucky ones I was raped as a teenager,” Williams said. “When you’ve been through something like this and no one knows how to help you, that’s the problem.”

One of the beds in the new refuge. (Spectrum News 1 / Chris Grisby)

At the age of 17, her desperation turned into addiction, after being beaten and sexually abused in her hometown of Detroit.

“You go through this trauma and feel like everything has been taken away from you,” Williams said. “You feel dirty, you feel less of a man.”

After hitting rock bottom and living on the streets for a while, Williams decided to change her life. He learned to live as a survivor rather than a victim, and paved the way not only for redemption, but for others as well.

“I have no doubt what happened to me then was God’s way of preparing me for the job I do today,” Williams said.

The Denton County resident has a heart the size of Texas for those who have been sexually exploited.

In 2008, the Williams nonprofit, Rescue from the hands of the ranch, was established as an animal sanctuary for neglected and abused animals. Through healing and interactions with animals ranging from chickens to horses, doctors and therapists have been able to help more than 1,000 children recover from their sexual trauma in unusual ways.

“It’s almost like magic,” Williams said. “There is this bond that forms; it is as if the animal that has suffered such abuse and neglect knows that the child has been the victim of abuse, neglect and trauma.”

Williams said victim care for abused animals is the piece of the puzzle to mend a broken heart.

“We can restore their self-esteem, but the most important thing we have to do is give them hope,” Williams said.

It’s the same hope Williams once sought when he was 17. Just down the animal road, the young male victims of sexual abuse will live under one safe roof; which is the first of its kind in the United States.

“They had survival sex just to meet their needs, so we have to show them that they can be safe without having to manipulate or be exploited,” said Landon Dickeson, director of clinical services.

Dickeson says the therapy sessions will still be ongoing. Men will be able to help care for animals and learn basic skills, such as laundry and cooking. The goal of the program is to surround battered men with a support network of religious leaders, mentors and animals to help them start the rejuvenation process.

“These young men see the animals getting better and the hope and recovery for the animals, and are opening up through that,” Dickeson said. “This is an opportunity for us to have a retreating conversation around the trauma.”

Williams has plans underway to also establish the first “safe home” for minors in Texas by the end of 2022.