OFFPRICE Show to unveil EVOLVE Premium section during Las Vegas Fashion Week





Fashion shoppers looking to add high-end products to their store shelves will be excited about the new high price segment that will debut at the next OFFPRICE lounge. August 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, alongside MAGIC Las Vegas During Las Vegas Fashion Week, the new EVOLVE Marketplace is designed to meet the needs of discerning retailers looking for high styles and urban trends at competitive prices. EVOLVE will offer higher margins on quality apparel, including engineered products, in-season collections, on-trend items, and inventory readily available from a curated selection of vendors. If you’re in the retail business and want to make money, you’ve got to have an off-price strategy, said Angela Kamine, OFFPRICE Show’s sales manager. This is why we are launching EVOLVE. We offer every retailer the ability to increase their margins on all purchases, from value to premium. In addition to enabling buyers to find better quality products at reasonable prices, EVOLVE exhibitors will benefit from targeted marketing to discriminating groups of buyers, she added. According to Tricia Barglof, executive director of OFFPRICE, EVOLVE is an evolution of the previous boutique section of OFFPRICE, expanded to serve a larger population of retailers. The boutique section was a success, but we quickly realized that boutiques aren’t the only retail stores that can benefit from a higher price tag, Barglof said. With off-price strategies on the rise and more inventory being liquidated from traditional retailers every day, the EVOLVE section of the OFFPRICE Show [will meet] demand by offering the ability to source quality parts from brands and manufacturers with immediate availability. OFFPRICE officials added that while they hope the new section will help increase footfall, they expect that once buyers find out about all of the new vendor options at EVOLVE, they will be inspired to do more. business at the salon. In 2019, the show attracted 5,552 attendees and 431 exhibitors covering more than 119,000 square feet of exhibition space, according to the List of the best TSNN trade shows 2019. But with all the other high-end boutiques and clothing options at neighboring MAGIC events at LVCC, what makes EVOLVE unique enough to set it apart from the fashion show pack? Many shows may offer boutique-focused sections, but EVOLVE offers brands that understand the value of a price reduction strategy and can work with retail shoppers to grow theirs, Barglof said. Designed with prices ranging from $ 12 to $ 15, EVOLVE can offer today’s retailers higher margins and unique opportunities that only OFFPRICE suppliers can offer. Another first for OFFPRICE this year will be its presence at LVCC, its new temporary home. Produced by Tarsus Group, the value-based apparel show has traditionally been held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center each February and August in Las Vegas, in conjunction with its annual Market Show in New York. (TSNN is also part of the Tarsus Group.) Aimed at small business owners to national chain store retailers, it offers a range of exhibitors showcasing quality clothing, footwear and accessories at value-based costs. Do not miss any news related to the event: subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter HERE and engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos