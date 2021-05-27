Fashion
Magic New York debuts in fall targeting new fashion markets – Sourcing Journal
After a year of uncertainty, New York is back – and so are trade shows. While the future of the two is up for debate just a few months ago, the aggressive development and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines has helped return to pre-pandemic normality.
Informa Markets, which hosts fashion events like Project and Coterie, is betting big on the New York trade show scene with a new in-person event taking place in the fall. Magic New York will debut September 19-21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and serve new and differentiated market segments including contemporary young women, activewear, trends, footwear and kids. It will run alongside the Coterie New York womenswear event and serve as the East Coast home for brands previously available at Fame, Moda, Children’s Club and Sole Commerce.
“Presenting a focused edition of our flagship Las Vegas event in a key new market is part of our goal to generate more diverse connection and commerce avenues for our community,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events at Magic . “While offering the same comprehensive selection of brands and categories previously featured at our New York-based events, Magic’s expansion and new home in the New York market will bring together a larger sample of the industry, giving to our buyers the opportunity to make purchases over selection of brands and at various price levels. “
Magic Las Vegas will be held August 9-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center alongside the Project Men and Women Market Event and the Sourcing Market and Supply Chain Event. Magic.
This news follows Kingpins’ recent announcement of his return to New York for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It will be held December 6-7 at Pier 36, the riverside location he has been using since 2017. The event organizer has opted for a show in New York City at his biannual Amsterdam event. in October, which he has just confirmed that he will not host in 2021.
More in-person events are gearing up for an active summer and fall, with Liberty Fairs hosting a double event with the resort’s show, Cabana, July 10-12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Munich Fabric Start and Bluezone will take place from August 31 to September 31. 2, and Denim Premiere Vision will return to Milan from October 13-14. The traveling show will move to Berlin from May 17-18, 2022.
And as old shows return, new shows make their debut. Bisexual clothing and accessories show Liberty Fairs is teaming up with the men’s show, LA Men’s Market, to host a new event in Los Angeles on August 4-5 under the name Liberty Fairs.
