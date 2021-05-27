The best colleges that are shaping the future of fashion

Diploma or no diploma? This is the question that dominates creative education today. Do you need an arts degree to be successful in the arts? Social media and e-commerce were paving the way for financial success and cultural relevance for millions of creatives long before the coronavirus changed the rules of engagement for most industries, including higher education. In fact, last year the United Nations special report identified the pandemic as the biggest disruption of education systems in history. For the 3.4 million high school graduates In the United States alone, the prospect of continuing education is even more daunting in 2021. Rising costs, the challenges of relocation, and the question of the practical value of college education in many areas are contributing to the problem. dilemma.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Models walk the runway during the Fashion Institute of … [+] Fashion and Tech Tech Fine Arts Show at Pier 59 Studios on February 7, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Fashion Institute Of Technology)

Getty Images for Fashion Institute of Technology



For those interested in fashion, virtual alternatives are appealing. The famous French Fashion Institute has partnered with FutureLearn to issue micro credentials. The BoF Education platform offers bitesize modules 2 to 7 minutes each. The well-hyped Master class puts you in the front row with Diane Von Furstenberg and Anna Wintour. Meanwhile, CompetenceShare offers over a hundred DIY classes, from illustration to t-shirt design. You could learn (about) fashion all day, every day. But would you do it? Should you? The pressure to self-organize educational content and self-regulate progress is too great for many. An accredited program can always provide a more secure structured environment with a reliable trajectory of achievable goals.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Guest on digital screen attend Balmain Womenswear Spring / Summer … [+] Fashion show 2021 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Here are ten fashion programs around the world that take place at the forefront of digital and hybrid-only fashion education fashions. This unclassified The selection is based on over a decade of my personal professional experience as a fashion critic, brand consultant and fashion educator. Take advantage and register!

decrease (Savannah, Georgia)

Art is long. Life is short. The motto of Savannah College of Art and Design is insightful and provocative. Fashion has the power to connect eras and peoples. While its historic campus is located in one of America’s most famous and infamous cities, the Atlanta location makes it possible to seek opportunities in South Hollywood, the iconic Tyler Perry Studios. The future of fashion and cinema will be forged in the same fires of streaming and e-commerce.

Marist College (Poughkeepsie, New York)

Just north of New York City, the Marist campus overlooks the Hudson River, providing a more serene setting for you to focus on your creative process. How serious is the college in its commitment to fashion? A brand new building dedicated to digital arts and fashion opened in January 2019 with all cutting-edge technology at the fingertips of students. You can catch the 35th birthday Track of the silver needle presenting graduates in fashion to experience the Marist style for yourself.

Polimoda (Florence, Italy)

Study alongside the most influential business expo in the ciao industry, Pitti Immagine – can do wonders for your future professional networking. With a student body of 75 nationalities, it’s like the coolest study abroad program is coming yours. Beyond fashion design, Polimodas’ strategic relationship with Spotify makes it one of the platform’s most active academic institutions with playlists and podcasts. Prepare your minds and hearts for la dolce vita!

Shenkar College of Engineering and Design (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Since 1970, students and alumni of Shenkar, including the late couturier Alber Elbaz, have been a welcome feature of the legendary Diamond Exchange District in the Ramat Gan neighborhood. From traditional textiles to nanotechnology, the school is one of the driving forces behind the steadily increasing global importance of Israeli fashion. It helps that the graduate showcase takes place at Tel Aviv Fashion Week, a renowned talent platform. Maybe you too can make fashion history ?!

Ryerson University (Toronto, Canada)

One of the largest universities in one of North America’s most cosmopolitan cities proudly defends the disruption of the status quo in fashion education, production and consumption. It is one of the few artistic institutions with decolonization as a main guiding principle with inclusion and sustainability. Plus, Toronto’s fashion scene is the industry’s best-kept secret. Make winters worthwhile! Discover the 2021 edition of Mass exodus, an intersectional artistic showcase.

Institute of Fashion Technology (New York, New York)

The Institute was created a year after the first New York Fashion Week in 1943. Since then, it has championed fashion design. A campus on the doorstep of the Garment District allows you to experience the unique New York street style (which is the blood of the industry), the sweat behind the scenes and the tears of retailers. The FIT Museum is one of the most innovative fashion archives in the world. What better place to dive into fashion history while you shape your future?!

Whitehouse Design Institute (Melbourne, Australia)

How about spending some quality fashion time in not one but two style capitals? The Sydney and Melbourne campuses attract ambitious students from across the Asia-Pacific region. Australian brands such as Billabong, Quiksilver and Rip Curl have defined the aesthetic of surf and skate for a generation of carefree yet self-conscious consumers across the globe. You can only contribute to their good vibes. Check out graduate portfolios for an overview of this Under the magic.

Cape Town College of Fashion Design (Cape Town, South Africa)

Founded in 1965, #CTCFD is one of the most important fashion institutions in Africa. With reviews and buyers’ attention turning to local designers (and those from the diasporas) as well as sustainably sourced materials, the latest Cond Nast International Luxury Fashion Conference with Suzy Menkes took place in Cape Town before the pandemic in 2019. The future is bright on the continent with the youngest population in the world. What a great time to engage with African fashion firsthand!

Fashion Design and Merchandising Institute (California, United States)

With campuses in Orange C, Bay Area and Los Angeles, #FIDM offers a quintessentially California, hands-on fashion experience. Since 1969, the school has been particularly successful in collaborating with the television industry. Accommodation for four Project track franchises to celebrate five-time Emmy Award winner Marina Toybina, the costume designer behind the hit show Masked singer. Bold fashion choices in the service of visionary storytelling flourish here.

AMD Akademie Fashion and Design (Berlin, Germany)

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, design and artistic communications have been the exclusive focus of schools to nurture generations of free thinkers and creative risk-takers across its network of campuses in Berlin and across four other cities. Now his alumni are at the helm of Puma, Hugo Boss, Westwing, and other lifestyle titans. To strengthen the credibility of German fashion, I always remind future students of the profound impact of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Weeks network on the global fashion industry.