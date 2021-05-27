As COVID-19 declines, Americans are worrying about their appearance again





After more than a year of wearing masks and Zoom calls, many Americans who are now vaccinated against COVID-19 are ready to socialize in person. As they emerge from isolation, it means investing in their appearance, boosting sales of clothing and beauty products. Tania Miranda, who manages Top Line Cosmetics and Fashion in New York City, said the store was back to life after 14 months of calm. “People are buying clothes and makeup,” she told CBS News’s Michael George. Sales of lipstick and other makeup products are on the rise, according to retail experts. The recent lifting of mask warrants in a number of states is prompting consumers to buy again. “We see people coming back to the stores. There is excitement, there is enthusiasm, ”said Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, a retail and tech consultancy. Americans began to ditch their sweatpants in favor of fashion styles “go out”, like women’s dresses and men’s pants, in March, when the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine accelerated.

Consumers are eyeing dress fashion again 01:05 Fokke de Jong, CEO of Suit Supply, a bespoke men’s suits company, said his business experienced a rapid rebound in Asia after the pandemic was brought under control. After



“We even saw a counter effect when things got back to normal. For most of the people who are going through this pandemic, it is not the happiest time of their life,” he told CBS MoneyWatch. “So the clothes they wear are not something they will want to connect with afterwards.” “Mind-blowing” sales Amanda Steigman, who has worked from home for the duration of the pandemic, is preparing to return to the office by making beauty and grooming appointments. “I will need to buy new clothes,” she said. “I do my eyebrows at European Wax later [and] just joined the gym over here. ” Others dress for special occasions including weddings, engagement parties and graduation ceremonies that ultimately take place after being postponed from the past year. Sal Wanderlingh said he is expanding his wardrobe and training three days a week to shed some of the extra pounds he gained during the pandemic. In what is sure to be good news for retailers, experts believe demand for new styles of clothing, accessories and other beauty products will continue to grow as the coronavirus recedes and life returns to normal. Weinswig of Coresight said clothing and accessories sales soared 711% in April from the previous year. “These are just mind-blowing numbers, and I have to say I’ve never seen them in my career in retail,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos