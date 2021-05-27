Ciesla begins chair of Northbrook board inclusively

Granted, he’s in his early stages, but Kathryn Ciesla set an inclusive tone during her first full meeting on Tuesday as president of Northbrook Village.

Perhaps unavoidable, as she was joined at the remote meeting by new administrator and native of Nigeria Joy Ebhomielen, the first African American to hold this position for Northbrook.

First, a troop of Girl Scouts from Wood Oaks Junior High took the Pledge of Allegiance.

On the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Ciesla read a proclamation approving June 4 as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” in Northbrook.

Soon came another proclamation, this one recognizing “welcoming and inclusive community engagement.” This was recited by Emma Martinelli, one of four social science students at Northbrook Junior High who wrote to Ciesla “on combating hate and intolerance,” said the new president.

“I find it is the hope of our children that carries us through the most difficult times in life,” said Ciesla.

Honoring an idea from trustee Muriel Collison, the board heard what will be a recurring feature in the mode of her “Go Green Northbrook Green Minute” (co-director Marilyn Fish also zoomed in on Tuesday as usual) – a message from RAIN , Racial awareness on the North Shore.

In it, RAIN’s Alice Lonoff introduced Van Gilmer, not only musical director of the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, but a protester at the Woolworth lunch counter in the early 1960s as an A&T student of North Carolina.

Gilmer said he will host a discussion, “How to Have Conversations About Race,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. on June 15 at the Northbrook Public Library.

“I’m really delighted that Northbrook in particular has made some of the decisions you’ve made here,” said Gilmer.

“I’m just happy to know you’re on the right track,” Gilmer said. “Look at your new board member (Ebhomielen).”

Including a resolution honoring the 20 years of retired Marcia Franklin’s service on the Planning Commission and a notice on the death of former village president Dick Falcone – the new president, a 12-year former trustee, has said it was the longest report from the president that she ” I remembered.

In a meeting that lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes between the Committee of the Whole and the regular session, the new council also did some work.

The Committee of the Whole, in a session chaired by Trustee Bob Israel, tried to figure out how to stay within its budget of $ 239,000 for fiscal year 2021-22 in contributions to community organizations and still satisfy all 12 applicants.

They ranged from those with small requests ($ 500 from the Glenbrook North Seniors’ Sending Committee) to large requests ($ 137,000 from Youth Services). The KM noted the importance of funding organizations, such as the Josselyn Center, that provide mental health services.

After more than an hour and a half of discussion, the committee decided to fund applicants at their 2020-2021 level to stay at $ 239,000 and then review them after additional funds came from vehicle stickers. .

Last year, residents contributed an additional $ 70,000 by purchasing a premium sticker, with funds going to community organizations. The new stickers, designed by Northbrook’s Children’s Health Together Community Action Group (CATCH), are available starting June 1.

Moving on to the regular council meeting after a brief recess to resume traffic, council adopted a consent agenda which included the authorization of a permit for Crown Castle USA to build a new antenna platform without wire on an existing tower at 1603-1607 Techny Road.

The main event was a return to the secondary suite discussion the council heard under former president Sandy Frum in October 2020. Brought to you by Department and Planning Director Michaela Kohlstedt and then chaired by Collison, it s’ was a preliminary discussion on a topic that Trustee Heather Ross called “The Wave of the Future.”

Detached shelters or attached ‘grandma’s apartments’, these units are also subject to a myriad of zoning regulations and, as trustee Dan Pepoon noted, can affect parking, emergency response, l ‘sewage disposal and rainwater runoff.

Trustee Johanna Hebl told a compelling story of how she wished she had such an option for her aging in-laws, but inevitably the trustees were split 3-3 on individual units while still favoring adjoining units.

Ciesla summed up: “I guess our goal is to allow the elderly to stay in their homes, to be able to bring in-laws or a relative into a house – and / or, if you have a disabled child to grow that child up. semi-independent but close. So how do we achieve these goals? “

As will be debated by the Northbrook Planning Commission, Ciesla also sought out public opinion which she said was equally divided.

“Since we’re really divided on this,” Ciesla said, “we really need to hear from the audience.”