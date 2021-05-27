



LOS ANGELES Robbie Hummel throws golf balls into a pool at a Beverly Hills home. However, he imagined that exact moment to happen, if he imagined it at all, I doubt it was in that context: he shares this house with other basketball players, with a fully customized pitch and training facility. , to train safely for the Olympics. Hummel is one of four members of the USAB’s 3 × 3 men’s squad trying to win gold in Tokyo, and as he skis shots in a game closer to the pin photographer, the hard work of a career crystallized in an extremely silly moment. We’ve all seen what the pandemic has done on major sports. Empty stadiums, bubbles, compressed schedules, injuries, protocols, etc. are now part of the general lexicon. But for those who were fighting and trying to make it to the Olympics, the break somehow added even more questions. The men’s 3 × 3 team did not qualify. The rules of FIBA ​​have changed. The team is not eligible, despite the various tournaments it has won. But the qualifying standards have changed, and now they still have a chance to make it to Tokyo, Austria, starting Thursday at 7 a.m. EST. (The women’s team with Kelsey Plum, Katie Lou Samuelson, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray will also have a chance in qualifying.) The team had not trained or practiced together for over a year. So those moments, as surreal as they are, are absolutely necessary in one form or another to get the team ready. To create the chemistry that just isn’t possible on Zoom, the corners can’t be cut with a Cool Runnings-style fitting before their trip to Austria. “We’re all far from our families and loved ones and stuff like that,” said goalie Dominique Jones. “We kind of have to stay in a bubble. We just learn from each other, you know what I mean? Spend a lot of time with each other. Many of these countries have been doing this for years. Maybe not in such a complex house, but they live next to each other and train together all the time and on the world tour we play against each other. Just building that cohesion and living together, training every day, seeing each other’s habits and pushing each other day to day was really important to us. So the house, with cold tub, outdoor weight room, art installations, Red Bull coolers, and yes, that pool, was a way to take advantage and balance the increased stress of goal with the natural decompression needed when four people need to learn what motivates themselves, on and off the pitch. “What are our top five games that we think we can play in a game?” Guard Canyon Barry asks. “Or if we need a bucket, what game are we going to?” Apart from the transitional offense, what are the keys that we try to focus on at a high level? Defensively, what will our plan be? How are we going to protect the bullet screens? Are we changing? Are we not changing? What actions will get us in trouble? Can we get the guys on the selection team who are arguing with us to perform these actions so that we can get the reps? “I think things like that have been the biggest advantage of being here and being together,” he continues. “There is only a limited number of pieces that you can play with three people. Also, I think just being able to watch movies together, and not through Zoom, has been great. You should have heard our Zoom calls. It was a nightmare, man. All right, go 4:04 on the clock. Wait, is it on the game clock or is it on the YouTube clock? It was just a sh * tshow trying to watch a movie together, excuse my tongue. “

The results, at this point, speak for themselves. The team functions a bit more like a crew, or by its own admission, a beach volleyball team. In 3 × 3 the errors are increased, but the memories should be even shorter than in a 48-minute five-on-five match. Any lingering doubt, hanging head or attempting to overcome error by sheer will could lead to a snowball effect and the team is doomed. If traditional basketball is chess, 3 × 3 in many ways is Connect Four, anyone can play it, but it takes a lifetime to master it. And the players needed are also different. While in a full 10-player game there is a specialization: a guy could be a 3-and-D player, you could have a traditional post player, you could have a quick defense first, or a wing that scores. sagging. on defense. There’s not really room for that in 3 × 3. If anything, every member of the USAB team emphasized the same approach: switchability, eclectic skills, and killer cardio. But of all the things that make a great 3 × 3 Olympic player, it’s one that doesn’t necessarily show up on the stats sheet that makes all the difference: persistence. Each of the players on the men’s team has a circuitous journey, similar to the Odyssey, to get to this point. Kareem Maddox has worked in radio and for a startup while keeping his toes in the international game. Hummel got into broadcasting almost entirely before the 3 × 3 opportunities presented themselves. All, in one form or another, have been aided by the “Godfather of the 3 × 3,” Princeton graduate John Rogers, who has helped advance the game in the States (both monetary and financial. organizational point of view). Tournaments are held in remote locations, requiring budget teams simply not to have them. The phone will go dead for months and then another place will open up, or a tournament will appear in South Korea, or yes, in Austria. All of this builds an appreciation for the game but also a never say die mentality which is perfect for 3 × 3 in general. Sure, it might be easier to have Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Kevin Durant there in theory, but the way FIBA ​​works, it’s not doable (or attractive to these guys right now. anyway). This is where the pioneers come in, especially in the United States. And those pioneers are Kareem, Canyon, Robbie, and Dom. With a blow to the left, it’s not a question of whether they’ll do it. This is only the last stop on a very long road. “Every day throughout the pandemic, I have to weigh the options,” Maddox says. “I have to look at my bank account. I have to determine if there is probably still a chance that the Olympics will not take place. It was all the more realistic considering that things were unfolding at the end of last year, at the beginning of this year. So I was like, ‘Whatever. You better be prepared. And anyway, my job doesn’t change. I must be ready. I have to be the best basketball player I can be. The fact that it’s finally here is great. I woke up like every day, these 16 months, weighing these options, trying to make decisions with that goal in mind. So the fact that it’s here is amazing.

