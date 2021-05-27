Review: A Battle of 2 Emmas Using Killer Mode as Weapon

The Met Gala should be just as lucky.

In a spectacular (albeit infamously fictional) red carpet moment that easily rivals the Lady Gagas 2019 Met Gala striptease, a sanitation truck arrives, ready to dump its trash. But then Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil somehow emerges from the rubbish, gathering a 40-foot train around her and looking like a demented Cinderella arriving at the ball if her fairy godmother was a hybrid of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Her nemesis, Emma Thompson as Ice Baroness von Wintour, we mean von Hellman, is watching her. And there we have the three main elements that make Disneys Cruella a guilty pleasure, at least for the eyes: Emma S, Emma T and fashion. Killer mode.

Let’s drop what is sure to be the main complaint about this movie, an origin story for the villainous Disney Hunting Dogs introduced in the 1961 animated classic One hundred and one Dalmatians: It’s a long time. Not really. It’s loooong. At 134 minutes, he could definitely benefit from a pair of shears.

But, much like that 40 foot garbage dress congratulations to costume designer Jenny Beavan, the real heroine of the movie, why cut when you have Emma Stone inside you, giving her everything? That was probably the thinking of director Craig Gillespie. It makes sense. Stone is still convincing, and with a nemesis in Thompson, she’s having fun.

Plus, with all of these clothes and a story set in the colorful punk revolution of 1970s London (complete with a matching soundtrack), you need more movie. Thompson wears over 30 looks, each taller (read haughty) than the next, and Stone around 50. Yet when a movie cheekily celebrates style over substance, arguably part of the style is knowing when to look. ‘Stop.

Also eliminates the obvious puns: The De Vil Wears Prada. The devil wears Disney. Etc. Yes, there’s more than a fleeting reference to that very enduring 2006 film, which also pitted an aspiring young lady (Anne Hathaway) against a powerful fashion ice queen (Meryl Streep) modeled after Wintour. Then again, Hathaways Andy had nothing against puppies, as far as we know.

So let’s come back to Cruella. You will recall that she was brought to life (and live action) by Glenn Close in the 1996 and 2000 films. This film begins at birth. How did she become the creepy figure who allegedly intended to kill puppies to make a coat? If she doesn’t scare you, no bad thing will, the song said in 1961.

The script fails to fully answer this question. The conundrum: At the heart of Stones’ call is that we still love him. Whatever problems she encounters, we want her to be successful. And so, like his loyal group of friends here Jasper and Horace and Anita Darling, we stay by his side throughout. But really, is there a way you can love someone who grows up to intrigue puppies? Better to get past that, which the movie sort of does.

We learn that Estella, her birth name, struggled to tame her mean side. Her sweet mother teasingly reminds her: Your name is Estella, not CRUEL-la.

In her small town school, the young girl with a natural two-tone shock of black and white hair (an attractive Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) and a passion for fashion gets into trouble, and mom decides to move them to London. But tragedy strikes and soon Estella is orphaned.

Fortunately, she meets a pair of petty thieves, Horace and Jasper, who take pity and allow her to join the business. You don’t have too many options, they advise him.

Ten years pass. Expert thief Estella (now Stone) gets her big shot: a floor cleaning job at Liberty in London (hosted by Jasper and Horace, now played by Joel Fry and and an entertaining Paul Walter Hauser; Kirby Howell-Baptiste in has too few scenes like Anita.) Hey, that’s fair pay. One evening, drunk and frustrated, she redraws a store window. The Baroness (Thompson), the world’s greatest designer, sees the rebellious window and immediately engages Estella.

As an employer, the Baroness is cruel and temperamental (not a comfortable source of comedy these days, but whatever). Yet she recognizes Estellas’ talent. Meanwhile, Estella discovers something disturbing about the Baroness that connects to her own past. And that’s how the vicious confrontation begins. It’s her or me, said the baroness: I choose myself.

And the weapon is fashion. And so, after that garbage truck dress, we have another fabulous red carpet moment with Stone in a voluminous red skirt (Beavan says she used over 5,000 petals of fabric to keep it light), a jacket jeweled soldier and Doc Martens, stomping on the Baroness’ car, swinging her skirt and literally swallowing the vehicle.

The Met Gala is coming back this fall, folks. The red carpet awaits you. Lady Gaga, are you listening?

Cruella, a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures release, was rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for certain violent and thematic elements. Duration: 134 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents are strongly cautioned. Some content may not be suitable for children under 13.