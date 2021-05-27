Fashion
Hilarious TikTok Viral Video Shows Woman’s Online Clothing Shopping Disaster
Buying things online can sometimes be a gamble. Not everything is as good as it sounds online, and often, when a purchase seems too good to be true, a buyer is often disappointed with the reality of what they are actually receiving.
This is the case with a friend of Natalie Tyson, or @ nat.tyson on TikTok. Last week, she shared her friend’s laughable online shopping experience that resulted in an alleged ‘violation’ of the dress.
Tyson begins her video with a text-to-speech video overlay, explaining to viewers that she “[sister’s] friend ordered a dress online. “She confirmed in a statement to Newsweek that the dress caught the attention of the anonymous friend looking for a cute outfit for her next birthday.
“She found it on a website called Chic Me and decided to order it,” Tyson said. Newsweek.
Based on the screenshot provided in the video, the elegant evening dress features a high slit on the left side, a fitted corset-like waist and puffed sleeves. Priced at just $ 32.39, the friend decided to buy the light green satin dress.
However, when the dress arrived in the mail, it apparently didn’t look like what the friend claimed was advertised online. The photo provided on the TikTok shows a light green dress made from a material that is cheaper than what has been posted online, and it appears to hang off her body rather than accentuate it.
The dress also appears to lack the capped sleeves from the previous photo, and the leg slit isn’t as dramatic.
Tyson said Newsweek that once she and her sister saw the photo of what the dress looked like, they couldn’t contain their laughter.
“When her friend received the dress, she immediately sent [my] sister a photo, “she said.” I was on FaceTime with my sister at the time and once I saw it was both so shocked and laughed at for about 10 minutes.
“I didn’t expect it to look so bad, but once I saw it I was just wondering how a company could send something that looked like this,” Tyson added.
Tyson posted the hilarious “failed purchase” with popular TikTok audio in which a tearful girl compares what she expected and what she received with a purchase: “I’m literally crying .. .they are so ugly! Oh my God, okay that’s what I wanted… and this is what I got! “
Since its publication, the video has been viewed over 7 million times and enjoyed by over half a million viewers. Many found the situation to be a lot of fun and offered hilarious comparisons of what the dress looked like more specifically.
“PLEASE THIS IS SOMEBODY’S CURTAINS,” one person joked. “It looks like a bed sheet,” wrote another.
Others noted that for just $ 32 there was no way the dress would look like the one advertised.
“[You] really if you [were gonna] get this for $ 32? One person asked. “Like [a seamstress] myself i [knew] it was not happening for this price, ”added another.
Some remained optimistic about the situation, however, with one person suggesting that “a good seamstress could fix it.”
In the end, Tyson said she “decided to post it because I expected people to have the same reaction as me when I saw it.
“However, I didn’t think it would go so viral,” she said. Newsweek.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, another TikToker went viral for its own “shopping fail” video. As she received what she ordered in the mail, her delivery man took a picture of her falling into a puddle trying to retrieve the package, and uploaded it as “proof” that the package had. been delivered.
