Trendy Tips – Fort Worth Weekly

With the downward trend in COVID-19 cases, the prospect of pool parties, outdoor outings, and all manner of social events is once again coming back to our collective summer agendas. Fort Worths small business owners are a mine of great advice on clothing and eyewear trends, so I reached out to vintage fashion maven Tiffany Ortez Parish and optician Mickey Bradley to see what clothes and glasses fashion dwellers will be wearing this summer.

Always in fashion

Parish Tiffany Ortez, owner of Honeysuckle Rose Vintage, said several trends are motivating locals to try on vintage clothing. The COVID-19 pandemic has motivated shoppers to support local stores, she said, and there is growing awareness of the ecological costs of fast fashion.

What really sets her clothing options apart from retail stores in the area, she continued, is the uniqueness of her handpicked shirts, dresses and accessories.

You’re not going to find two of the same things here, she said. You will definitely stand out from the crowd and no one in town will match what you wear.

The Parishs River District store offers hand-painted boots and scarves, handbags and seasonal outfits. For summer, the vintage clothing maven recommends easy, breezy clothes in cotton or denim.

Denim cuts are a great summer option, she said. I like to take Wrangler and Levi jeans and cut them into shorts. Every summer, I turn them off after cutting them myself.

One way to keep your outfits from sweating too much is to wear a vintage swimsuit under cropped skirts or shorts, she said.

Besides fabric choices, Fort Worth fashion connoisseurs should consider styles when shopping for summer, Parish said. Nature, greenery and all the grounds with a lot of dynamism are perfect for the summer. I really like connecting guys with Hawaiian shirts. It’s fun at parties.

Parish grabbed a hand-embroidered 1950s dress with sunburst and moon designs.

In the 1950s, they probably would have paired this with high heels and a pillbox hat, she said. You can transform it into a more modern look by adding a cowgirl hat and cowgirl boots to it.

For summer accessories, Parish recommends straw hats, cowboy boots and scarves.

We have a lot of silk scarves, she said. Some are hand painted. You can wear them around your neck, purse, and hair. You can even wear it as a face mask. It is very elegant.

Honeysuckle Rose Vintage offers clothing and apparel from the 1950s to the 1980s, and the most popular decades for local shoppers are the 1950s and ’70s, Parish said. The shop owner said she collects and buys vintage items that inspire her.

She doesn’t follow contemporary fashion trends, but she said her stores’ offerings sometimes line up with what’s happening in big cities. As fast fashion eventually goes out of style, she says, vintage never will.

Follow Honeysuckle Vintage Rose on Instagram @HoneysuckleRoseVintage.

An eye for fashion

When it comes to glasses, thick retro frames are used, as well as environmentally friendly 3D printed carbon neutral glasses, said Mickey Bradley, optician and owner of Patrick Optical. While fashion is often on the minds of its customers, proper fit and eye safety come first. Sometimes design and function go hand in hand, Bradley said.

Good coverage is needed to prevent light from entering around the edges and out the back, he said, referring to the ideal shapes for sunglasses.

The light that enters must be treated with polarized lenses and other lens treatments, he added. Many Texans wait until summer to sport sunglasses, forgetting that the sun is always shining. Properly treated lenses can prevent cataracts and other degenerative eye conditions.

One of the first questions Bradley asks customers is about their lifestyle. An outdoor enthusiast would need a different type of eye protection than a bank teller, for example. Once the choices are narrowed between sports glasses, dress code, and other options, Bradley considers facial features and skin tone. Even so, there is a wide range of frame shapes to choose from.

French frame manufacturer Plein Les Mirettes offers bold and artistic eyewear in very limited quantities. A curvy design with swirls of color that Bradley pulled from his case is one of less than 100 available worldwide. The rarity of glasses almost guarantees that the wearer will never see another person with the same set of frames. The wrong side? Lost or broken glasses are almost impossible to replace.

Bradley said the McLaren line of sunglasses is getting popular. Named after super-fast sports cars, the 3D printed frames are sleek and the sides fold up like scissors, mimicking the vertically opening side doors of the McLaren exotic car line-up.

Follow Patrick Optical on Instagram @Patrick_Optical.