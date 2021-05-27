Will I wear shoes again? Dressing for work after the pandemic

Each week, the Honey newsletter features a column from Southern women and LGBTQ people, in collaboration with See Jane write. I was always looking for more stories from you. Click here to learn more about how to publish.

By Audrey Atkins

Shoes! I’ll have to wear shoes …

As an Alabamian native, I know I just live up to a popular Southern stereotype. But the fact that I have to start wearing real shoes every day was really the first thing I thought about when I found out I had to go back to work full time in August.

Now, for those of you reading this from outside the South, let me take this opportunity to dispel the myth that Southerners don’t wear shoes. I was asked this question in real life, Are you from Alabama? Uh, do people wear shoes there? The answer is Yes! Like everyone else, we wear shoes at all appropriate times except at the beach or at home. But this is where the catch lies. I have been working from home for thirteen months.

I realized that I regularly wear only two pairs of shoes Authentic Vans and my Birdies, which are really just slippers disguised as shoes. I had no reason to wear heels or dress boots or even flats. And I tried wearing mules or moccasins a few times just to see if I could. But the hard soles felt so hard and the leather stiff and ruthless.

After a few minutes, those old stiff shoes were back in the closet and I was back in my cozy, cozy Birdies.

It’s a strange revelation for me, that I resist disguising myself.

When I was just out of college, my dad offered me this advice: Dress for the job you want, not the job you hold. And I took his words to heart. I had entry-level jobs in industries where formal attire was required in banking, engineering, and law, so pencil skirts, shoulder pads, and high heels were my uniform. Some days my feet hurt so much at the end of the day, I would come home with no shoes on, but I was going to look professional no matter what.

Over the years, however, I have observed the trend in office wear, from formal business to business casual, even in some of the more conservative industries. Dresses and skirts gave way to pants and blazers which gave way to dressy jeans with a top and a third piece. This is what people in the fashion industry call statement items like a cardigan, belt, or scarf. Tights, which were actually needed in my first job, have long gone the bedtime route. Work shoes have also gone from pretty and painful to practical but still cute (thank you, Jesus!).

And even now that I work in public radio, which is a decidedly laid back industry, I have always taken daddy’s advice and dress higher than low. That is until I got sent home for work on March 13, 2020. But even then, I was still getting up early every day, doing my hair, putting on makeup, and trying to wear hair. decent clothes, especially since I spent most of the time. every day in Zoom meetings. But I just couldn’t bring myself to wear what I consider to be real shoes.

They were Vans or Birdies all day, every day. And that’s still thirteen months later.

The pandemic has changed us all in many ways, and it has definitely changed what we wear. But according to Megan LaRussa Chenoweth, Style yourself chic Founder and style coach, the fashion industry was already moving towards more comfortable shoes before the pandemic. Stylish sneakers, anyone ?! But last year sealed the deal for sure, she says.

same Vogue, who has dictated women’s fashion for over 100 years, says If you’re working from home, you’re unlikely to be back on your heels anytime soon. I sure don’t think I will. After all, we did our job with slippers as well as we did with heels. No more pressure to dress for success. We were successful and comfortable at the same time.

Overall, workers will be loath to revert to the old days when clothes and shoes were tight and stuffy, and offices will need to seriously think about what they think is the right way for them in the months to come. According to SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, nearly half of people working from home said they did not adhere to a defined dress code for remote work, even though 80% of more formal dressers said they felt productive throughout. during the day, compared to just 70 percent of those in sportswear and 50 percent of those in pajamas.

I think we’ll see more high-low fashion, which means people will wear their ankle-length work pants with a nice sneaker, Chenoweth says. But she still believes people will return to dressy office attire over time and when appropriate. It will be more specific to an occasion, she says, rather than a daily event.

As far as I’m concerned, I think I’ll be so happy to see my colleagues again. I don’t care if they wear shoes or not. And I hope they feel the same about me.

Audrey McDonald Atkins is the author of They Call Me Orange Juice, a collection of essays about growing up and living in the south, and the creator of Folkways these days, a popular blog about southern culture and everything that comes to mind. Born and raised in Citronella, Alabama, she now lives with her husband in Birmingham where she is the Director of Community Engagement for WBHM, NPR News for the Heart of Alabama.