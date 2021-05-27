Why this is important and where is it going

Ask The Kit is the column of real advice you never thought you needed. Each week, writer Leanne Delap answers your pressing questions about beauty and style. How can I find good plus size options? How to get shiny hair? How do I define my style? Send your questions to [email protected]

I looked into this question hidden deep in a drive letter, a throwaway line in a note on something else. I’ve been writing about the genderless movement for years now, serious stories about the unisex change in bead retail Harry Styless, or the rare Celine blouse worn by Kanye and Travis Scott, when Meghan Markle wore it. chose genderless designer Grace Wales Bonner for her baby reveal trench dress. But I realized that I couldn’t easily give a long answer to this short question: there are a lot of things I didn’t know, and I wanted to talk to the people who live in this question for a living.

The pop culture landscape is teeming with references to a new way of gender expression: take, for example, the murderous cover of this month GQ with A $ AP Rocky in a kilt, reminding us that hip-hop stars have been subverting gender norms through fashion for decades. Or A.Rod launching a line of makeup for men (hey, it’s the only concealer, but it’s a start!). See also last week, Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary (or enby, for NB, her preferred terminology; that’s their preferred pronoun). Yet it is gender identity. What we’re talking about here is more of the gender expression seen through fashion. It was reported in WWD that Gen Z has embraced gender fluidity with their wallets: around 56% of these young people have made purchases outside of their traditional gender realms. Fluidity has entered the wider public consciousness (read: older), the fact that gender expression exists along a continuum. Fashion is how we express who we are on the inside. It means embracing traditionally feminine and masculine elements in a fluid way: you can wear any gender expression you feel that day.

To help us break through the different words to come up with the underlying meaning of sexless, neutral, gender fluid, gender-bending, unisex are some of the terms I’ve found used by brands and designers. Pedram karimi. Karimi has used the term genderfree to describe his own work since he launched his eponymous label in 2012. Born in Iran, Karimi studied dance and theater in Toronto, then completed his fashion studies in London and Montreal. . He has presented his collections at men’s and women’s fashion shows in Toronto and New York.

Karimi opened her dream shop, OneUndonea very neat mix of art and one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and designers that he admires, some gender-neutral also in downtown Montreal in 2019. The pandemic shutdown, unfortunately, forced it to shut down the doors for good. Undeterred, he spent the year leading online meditation classes to further the project of spreading, in his words, unconditional love.

Gender is a social construct. Yes [the clothing] goes and you love it, you wear it! is the simple motto of Karimis. The fading of trends and the rise of individual style will help break this social construct, he says. Right now we’re living in a fashion supermarket, all of these aisles. We can choose what we want.

That said, there is work to be done in fashion retail. Most department stores and chains, online and offline, keep their gender categories in silos. Zara, H&M and Simons all launched gender-neutral capsule collections a few years ago, but haven’t made the concept permanent. Old Navy, however, is to be commended for its substantial gender neutral stock in its online store. Montreal-based online retailer Ssense, although still apparently divided into male and female sections, has worked to create gender-neutral content for the past five years, in order to connect with its young demographic.

In the haute couture arena, Louis Vuitton has been casting fluid gender models for years now, since hiring Jaden Smith to present a women’s ready-to-wear campaign in 2016. La Maison Saint Laurent designed by Anthony Vaccarello launched a non-sexist collection last summer; this echoes the breaking of the borders of the founder of the house, Yves Saint Laurent, who flirted a lot with the fluidity of genres in the 70s. Alessandro Michele at Guccialong with his muse, Harry Styles, who expresses himself like him pleases, in dresses and often with pearls, heels and bags has blurred the gender lines on its catwalks with its exuberant collections that work on both men and women. almost interchangeably. Then there is the rebranded Gucci Jackie1961 handbag, as advertised in the Styless arm, which has been specifically marketed for men and women.

Karimi, who charmingly doesn’t know who Harry Styles is, has an artistic vision of a genderless utopian future. He describes it not looking like a melting pot, where we all wear the same things, but rather a bowl of self-expression. If we can remove the judgment, we can each be a product: lettuce, onion, tomato, all working together to make a beautiful salad.

The fluidity of genres in dress is nothing new in fashion. Think about how beautiful Damien Lewis was playing Henry VIII in pantyhose in Hilary Mantels Wolves room. Women have borrowed from boys since Coco Chanels’ first collection with pants and jackets. Jean-Paul Gaultier was a big supporter of men in skirts. Gap popularized the idea of ​​unisex basics in 1969. Picture David Bowie, Prince, Mick Jagger and all the emo bands of the 80s: Guyliner and boas and glitter on rock stars are part of the fabric of musical history. But twenty years have passed: The first years of this century weren’t very exciting, in terms of revolutionary self-expression, at least not before Billy Porter was knocked out with a Christian Siriano tuxedo. and a matching ball skirt.

Honestly, I don’t know if there is any runoff or runoff, Karimi says of the genderless movement. It looks, on the contrary, just like an idea whose time has come. Here in Canada we have an international star in Rad Hourani, who has been creating famous genderless, raceless, nationless and limitless clothing since 2007. A few other designers that Karimi admires, for their message and the quality of their work, include Brit Wacher, Process Visual, Field of Ponies and Andrew Coimbra .

Karimi tells me that after his store closed, he felt that the world didn’t need another tunic. But half an hour later in the conversation, he was lively talking about his next fashion idea. The desire to create is universal. This genre-fluid fashion thing is the future: it’s time to start expressing exactly how you feel.

This trio of ultra-soft combinations is in a palette that transcends the traditional blue-pink division.

These Rad Hourani pleated shorts have enough weight to look like a skirt. Harry Styles paired them with a t-shirt and beads.

Fluid athleisure genre of one of the best in the comfort fashion game.

Part of gender fluid fashion prioritizes functionality: everyone needs a sporty shoulder bag to carry their essentials.

A beautiful portable equality message.

