Cherice Harrison-Nelson launches West African-inspired fashion line





Brilliant shades, carefully placed plumage, ornate and personalized badgesthe beaded and feathered costumes of the Mardi Gras Indians are as vibrant as the members of the shows who wear them. The art of masking and the accompanying costume making feature prominently in the life of Cherice Queen Reesie Harrison-Nelson. As a third generation participant in the tradition and Queen of Guardians of the Flame Maroon Society, Harrison-Nelson cultivated a rich aesthetic sensibility that is articulated in a West African-themed fashion line launched in April 2021. Dubbed the Queen Reesie collection, the line marks Harrison-Nelsons’ first official foray into fashion as well as her first collaboration with Nigerian designer Ese Johnson whose London store, Tufafi Ng, has an international clientele. Royal and expressive, the collection avoids the ready-to-wear and one-size-fits-all trend that plagues fashion today. Instead, he offers personalized dresses favoring full-bodied women, each as distinct as its client. Even with his more comprehensive lens, Harrison-Nelson ensures his collection is designed to fit all sizes. [from the] curvy, [to the] not so curvy. The first design has both aesthetic and spiritual significance for Harrison-Nelson. The piece, a full dark blue robe, pays homage to Olokun, a Yoruba spirit believed to care for souls lost in the oceans of the Middle Passage. Additionally, each garment will include a matching garment, which includes a free tutorial for tying the traditional West African headband. Although the Queen Reesie collection remains a work in progress with only its inaugural piece available, Harrison-Nelson and Johnson are hard at work on new outfits, all of which will be inspired by the art of Harrison-Nelson and, well sure, of his next carnival costume. . At the moment we are developing a festival outfit and a jacket [with] a little play. While the pieces can be meticulously planned, the line itself was born out of a moment of pure providence. Harrison-Nelson’s son had stumbled across Johnson’s designs while browsing Etsy, a popular digital marketplace for craft products. Despite the haphazard design of the collaborations, the fashion itself felt like a natural progression from tailoring costumes for carnival. Much like her carnival costumes, creations with Johnson reflect a desire to transcend simple aesthetic beauty to find meaning and ultimately herself. I am an African American. Because of the atrocities that have been perpetuated against us, we are so disconnected. This tradition is for me a way for me to connect to my ancestral pearl, one point at a time. The Queen Reesie Collection by Tufafi Ng is available exclusively on the Ese Johnsons Etsy store here, from $ 150.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos